Initiative to toughen criminal penalties and expand DNA collection makes 2020 California ballot

A home is under construction in Irvine. (Don Barletti / Los Angeles Times)

Last week, the deadline passed for proponents of California initiatives to pull their measures off the state’s November ballot. But that hasn’t stopped one powerful interest group from hoping it can still strike a deal with lawmakers.

The California Assn. of Realtors collected enough signatures from voters to qualify an initiative that would allow homeowners older than 55 to take a portion of their Proposition 13 property tax benefits with them if they move to a new home. The measure will be listed as Proposition 5 on this November’s ballot.

The Realtors are still interested in having state legislators put forward an alternative measure instead, one that might help clear some of the opposition to their plan. The state’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst Office has estimated the change, should voters approve Proposition 5, would cost local governments and schools a combined $300 million a year, with that figure rising over time to $2 billion annually. Labor groups, including the California Professional Firefighters, are opposed over fears it’s too much money.