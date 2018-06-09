Lindsey Buckingham to headline star-studded fundraiser for Democratic candidates

Gavin Newsom with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom, right, greet Andre Truth, left, and Zhani Jackson at The Serving Spoon in Inglewood. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom said he felt confident about his chances in Tuesday’s primary election, but was taking nothing for granted as he greeted voters at a diner in Inglewood on Monday.

“I feel good,” the lieutenant governor told reporters at the Serving Spoon. “At this stage, it’s just about getting out the vote. … Polls don’t vote, people vote, and that means all this is academic until people get out there, send their ballots in, or show up on election day.”

The former San Francisco mayor kicked off the day with a television appearance in Los Angeles before heading to Inglewood with Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. The region’s voters are critical to the campaign of former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and Newsom has spent considerable time here trying to edge his Democratic rival.