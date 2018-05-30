Man who accused Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia of groping appeals ruling clearing her

One week before the election, Jodi Remke on Tuesday submitted her resignation as chairwoman of California’s state campaign watchdog agency amid turmoil as other members of its governing panel were moving to reduce her powers.

The resignation, which takes effect Friday, comes after a majority of the state Fair Political Practices Commission supported the creation of two subcommittees to provide input on key decisions that previously have been made largely by Remke, who is the only member of the panel who has a full-time role.

Remke said she is “extremely proud” of accomplishments that include a crackdown on serious campaign finance violations and making it easier for the public to get information on lobbyists and personal finances of elected officials.