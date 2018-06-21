Years after resigning over voting fraud conviction, former state Sen. Rod Wright registers as Capitol lobbyist

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom speak at a press conference in front of Homegirl Cafe on June 19. (Kent Nishimura)

Antonio Villaraigosa and Gavin Newsom, Democrats who clashed bitterly in the California gubernatorial primary, said their differences were behind them Tuesday as they pledged to work together to get Newsom elected governor in November.

“This wasn’t personal. Both of us love this state,” Villaraigosa told reporters after having breakfast with Newsom at Homegirl Café in downtown Los Angeles. “We grew up here, we want the best for our state and we both thought we had special qualities that would help us lead the state.”

Villaraigosa, who endorsed Newsom on election night after placing third in the June 5 primary, said the two men agree on crucial issues facing the state, notably the need to tackle poverty and homelessness, and to increase educational opportunities.