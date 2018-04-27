ABBA records two new songs that you'd better enjoy — because that's it

Kanye West got an assist from wife Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday after the rapper went on a Twitter tirade, the latest of many recently . Kardashian West defended her mogul husband and his mental health, saying West has always been one to speak his mind.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” she said, kicking off a series of tweets.