A new clip for the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff “Venom” shows the symbiote taking out some SWAT officers. But not before poking some fun at them.

The video released by Sony Pictures on Wednesday gives fans a glimpse of the dynamic between Eddie Brock and Venom. It starts off with Brock, played by Tom Hardy, seemingly in a bit of a predicament against a SWAT team. Of course, none of the weapons they have ready are a match for a powerful, bloodthirsty alien.

Brock imitates the SWAT leader’s command to call out for an assist from the symbiote, and Venom playfully responds in a manner mimicking the SWAT team. Then he goes on a bit of a rampage against them.