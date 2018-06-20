MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow abruptly ended a segment of her show Tuesday night while describing the Trump administration’s use of “tender age” shelters to house migrant babies and toddlers being separated from their parents at the border.

The political commentator fought back tears while reading an Associated Press story describing the conditions. She struggled to get the words out and paused several times, telling her team to put up a graphic if possible. She started again, then apologized and said, “I think I’m going to have to hand this off.”