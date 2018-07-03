John Oliver weighed in on Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement during Sunday's episode of "Last Week Tonight." He was not impressed. (Eric Liebowitz/HBO)

Last, but not least, John Oliver has weighed in on last week’s news that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring at the end of July.

Oliver dedicated the opening minutes of Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” dissecting the ramifications of Kennedy’s move, before arriving at a familiar summation for the situation.

“This is obviously huge news and for anyone who believes the Constitution protects things like reproductive and LGBTQ rights, this is bad,” Oliver said of the news and had proof to back up his claim.