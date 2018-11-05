“The Walking Dead” is using Rick Grimes’ final episode Sunday night to explode into a larger universe.
The character, played by Andrew Lincoln, will be the main focus of a series of AMC Studios original films written by Scott M. Gimple, the network announced Sunday night.
The first film, expected to start production “as early as 2019,” will pick up where Lincoln’s final episode of “TWD” left off. It will explore where the seemingly mortally wounded Rick is helicoptered off to and what he faces in new territory.
“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson laughed through his “Weekend Update” segment about midterm candidates Saturday night, which included a joke about a war veteran that landed with a thud.
However, the GOP candidate he insulted said he doesn’t want an apology for what he called a “mean-spirited” comment.
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Davidson took aim at the appearance of a series of “gross” congressional candidates. In particular, his joke about Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who wears an eye patch after losing an eye in Afghanistan, was viewed as insensitive to war veterans.
I have a constant sort of melancholy approach to acting that fuels me. I want to do everything.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Rockwell is a craftsman in any genre
This year’s Tropicália Music & Taco Fest began behind the eight ball.
Late Friday night, less than 24 hours before showtime, organizers announced that no fewer than four acts on the bill had dropped out — including one of the festival’s headliners, Cardi B, along with Ronnie Spector, Cuco and BadBadNotGood. (Explanations were frustratingly vague, though a venue in North Carolina said that Cardi B had canceled a performance scheduled there for Friday night due to illness.)
But if fans were angry at the concert’s promoter, Goldenvoice, you couldn’t tell as folks milled around happily sipping cocktails under a blue-and-pink sky on the first night of this annual two-day event.
"I always thought I was going to do criminal defense law for a living. It's actually close to the job of an actor or an artist.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Matthew McConaughey, Michael Connelly talk 'The Lincoln Lawyer' over beers
I don't write my songs with the idea of connecting to other people, but I'm glad that's happened.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett lets her lyrics do the talking
Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York City and charged with assault and harassment after allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute, police said Friday.
Baldwin was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after a verbal dispute turned into a physical one, a police spokesperson said.
“He punched a complainant, 49 years old, and was arrested,” the spokesperson told The Times. The charges are both misdemeanors.
HGTV is getting ready for “A Very Brady Renovation,” and the network has managed to get just the people it needed to seal the deal.
All six “siblings” from “The Brady Bunch” — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — reunited Thursday for the first time in 14 years for a pre-remodel tour of the Studio City house that was their home in the classic five-season TV series.
Well, kind of.
President Trump might have the backing of the GOP, but he’s not exactly in good graces with “Game of Thrones” and HBO.
The premium cable provider cried misappropriation after the president tweeted an image of himself Friday declaring that “Sanctions Are Coming” to Iran — in the vein of “Game of Thrones’” key art declaring that “Winter is Coming” to the Seven Kingdoms.
“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement to The Times on Friday.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have moved relatively slowly to the snark and lashing-out portion of their breakup, which is a surprise to all who were getting used to the breakneck pace they’d set in the earlier stages of their five-month couplehood.
Davidson, you see, dared to introduce himself and then immediately “propose” to musical guest Maggie Rogers in a new promo for tomorrow’s “Saturday Night Live,” wistfully lamenting his lack of success with women after she bluntly said no.
The promo (see above) came a little over two weeks after Davidson and the “God Is a Woman” singer called it quits. And the previously engaged Grande was not happy about it.