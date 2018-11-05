Late Friday night, less than 24 hours before showtime, organizers announced that no fewer than four acts on the bill had dropped out — including one of the festival’s headliners, Cardi B, along with Ronnie Spector, Cuco and BadBadNotGood. (Explanations were frustratingly vague, though a venue in North Carolina said that Cardi B had canceled a performance scheduled there for Friday night due to illness.)