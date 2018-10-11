While Taylor Swift is working hard to get out the vote, America Ferrera is taking things to the next level.
Ferrera, an actress and activist, says she has thought about running for office and thinks we should all consider doing the same.
The “Superstore” star appeared with Time’s Up CEO and President Lisa Borders at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit on Wednesday and discussed the direction of the movement a year after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.
Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” will also be going live on Nov. 6 to weigh in on the results of the midterm elections.
The NBC star will offer real-time commentary and analysis during his usual East Coast time slot of 12:35 a.m., NBC announced on Wednesday. West Coast viewers will see a tape-delayed version of the same show when it airs here at its usual time.
On CBS, “The Late Show” star Stephen Colbert will also be hosting a live telecast to keep up with election results. His show airs earlier than “Late Night” (at 11:35 p.m. Eastern) and will also be tape-delayed for West Coast viewers.
Nearly two weeks after Christine Blasey Ford testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her alleged sexual assault at the hands of future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, leaders of the #MeToo movement have penned a love letter expressing their support and appreciation for the California research psychologist.
Released by #MeToo founder Tarana Burke alongside photographer Amanda de Cadenet, author Glennon Doyle and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and America Ferrera on Wednesday morning, “A Love Letter to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford” pledges that the organization will continue to fight for Ford and all survivors of sexual assault.
Published on a #MeToo website, the missive is described as a ”love offering to [Ford] so that she has a constant reminder that there is enormous support for her and other survivors like her.”
“The Deuce” star and producer Maggie Gyllenhaal defended resuming production on the HBO series despite costar James Franco being accused by several women of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior.
“It would’ve been the wrong consequence to those accusations to shut our show down,” she said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” when she was promoting her Netflix film, “The Kindergarten Teacher.”
“It would’ve been like actually the opposite of the right thing to do. And yet, you know, look, I believe that there should be consequences for disrespecting or assaulting women. Of course I do,” she added.
The American Music Awards didn’t offer up a particularly surprising crop of winners during its ceremony Tuesday night, but the show itself had its moments.
Even though Gladys Knight honored the late Aretha Franklin’s gospel music career, resurgent divas Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez both performed, and Panic! at the Disco covered Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” nothing could compare to the night’s big winners.
Cardi B
Hayma Washington is stepping down as chairman and CEO of the Television Academy Board of Governors when his term expires at the end of the year.
Washington will not seek a second term in order for him to return to producing and focusing on diversity, The Times has confirmed.
“It just felt for me as a professional and personally it was time to move on,” he told Variety on Tuesday. “I’m an independent producer and as you sit in that position, you really are limited in some of the things you can do with your agendas.”
Taylor Swift has now broken the record for most American Music Awards won by a female artist.
During Tuesday’s ceremony the pop star, who opened the night with a fiery performance of "I Did Something Bad” (her first awards show performance in three years), eclipsed Whitney Houston’s longstanding position as the most decorated female performer on the AMA stage.
Swift swept the evening, taking home trophies for tour of the year, pop/rock album and the night’s biggest award, artist of the year. Tuesday’s wins brought Swift’s career total past the 21 Houston collected in her lifetime. Swift has won 23 AMA trophies.
Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater has directed a political ad calling for the firing of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, featuring a scene-stealing character from Linklater’s 2011 film, “Bernie.”
The Austin filmmaker’s 30-second spot features Sonny Carl reprising his role of a Texas townsperson, this time mocking the Republican incumbent’s “Tough as Texas” slogan.
Instead of breaking down “the five states of Texas,” Sonny says he doesn’t think the senator is tough enough on President Trump, who repeatedly insulted Cruz and his family in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential campaign.