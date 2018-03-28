'As seen on TV' hiring continues as former Disney star joins Trump team

Mar. 28, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
Congratulations are in order for one Caroline Sunshine, the latest in a long list of willowy blond women to join the Trump administration.
Better luck next time, Tomi Lahren.
The former Disney star best known for starring opposite Zendaya and Bella Thorne in “Shake It Up” has been hired by the White House as a press assistant.
Mar. 28, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
- TV
The royal court is starting to shape up nicely for seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown.”
“Outlander” star Tobias Menzies is joining the critically acclaimed series as Prince Philip, Netflix confirmed Wednesday.
The role of Prince Philip had remained vacant for months after announcements that Olivia Colman (“Broadchurch”) had been cast as the next queen and Helena Bonham Carter (“Fight Club”) was taking over as Princess Margaret.
Mar. 28, 2018, 3:41 p.m.
- Music
Rapper DMX was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison for evading $1.7 million in taxes.
The sentence in Manhattan federal court came after the judge agreed to listen to the track “Slippin’,” one of DMX’s biggest hits, which defense attorneys said showed a man who knew what it was to come back after bottoming out.
DMX, a.k.a. Earl Simmons, wept while his attorney described his childhood.
Mar. 28, 2018, 12:43 p.m.
- TV
Matters are getting worse — and more dangerous — for the resolute Offred and her fellow handmaids in Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
But they look to be worsening for their dystopian oppressors too.
Released on Wednesday, the harrowing full-length trailer offers glimpses of the season premiering next month, which departs from its source material and sets its own course. Bruce Miller’s series picked up eight Emmys in September, including drama and acting prizes for Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Anne Dowd.
Mar. 28, 2018, 10:08 a.m.
- Movies
A brother and sister from New York City have sued Ed Norton’s production company and their own landlord over the fatal fire last week at their Harlem apartment building.
Alleging that nobody warned them about the fire, the Cruzes are seeking $7 million each from Class 5 Films, the production company, and Vincent Solazzo, the landlord.
The Cruzes said they lost everything in the fire and have been forced to move elsewhere.
Mar. 28, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
President Trump is a nickname kind of guy.
Who could forget some of his classic monikers for political foes? “Crooked Hillary,” “Lyin’ Ted,” “Lying James Comey,” and even the occasional accidental stroke of genius: “Low Energy Jeb.”
In retrospect it’s obvious that what the president was looking for all these years was to be truly accepted in the political sphere and earn a nickname of his own.
Mar. 28, 2018, 9:28 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Donald Glover wasn’t too busy to do FX’s “Deadpool” animated series, as some reports suggested, and he has a fresh script to prove it.
The “Atlanta” star shared a brilliant 15-page manuscript on Twitter early Wednesday that chronicled the demise of the adult comedy with references to the creative differences he and the network seemed to have.
The 34-year-old wunderkind and his brother Stephen Glover were supposed to write the series, executive produce and serve as showrunners. That is, until FX announced that it had pulled the plug over the weekend “due to creative differences.”
Mar. 28, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
When I say to you, there is nobody like me, and there never was, that is a statement I want every woman to feel and make about themselves. I don't make it as a defense.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Frank talk with Lady Gaga
Mar. 27, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
- TV
(Editors note: “Roseanne” has returned to ABC after a 20-year hiatus. How does the new show measure up to the old one, and how will a sitcom featuring a white, working-class family resonate in the Trump era? Pulled from the Los Angeles Times archives, here is a 1997 review of the original “Roseanne.”)
A good sitcom is funny; a great one earns your respect and attention even when it’s not funny. For years, ABC's “Roseanne” cut it in both categories.
At the very least, it tops all of TV’s distinctively blue-collar comedies.
Mar. 27, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Veteran actress Olivia de Havilland and her legal team are preparing to take her “Feud” battle to a higher court, blasting the “pro-industry” decision to dismiss her false-portrayal lawsuit against FX Networks and Ryan Murphy.
The two-time Oscar winner’s case against FX and the creators of the 2017 docudrama “Feud: Bette and Joan” was thrown out by California’s 2nd district appellate court on Monday, which ruled that the case impinged on creative expression and 1st Amendment rights.
The 101-year-old actress’ legal counsel, Suzelle Smith of Howarth & Smith, blasted the three-judge panel’s 36-page opinion as “entirely in favor of FX and the industry.” She also singled out panel Judge Anne Egerton’s ties to the entertainment industry and former employment by Munger Tolles & Olson, the firm representing FX in the case, suggesting it was related to the “disappointing” decision.