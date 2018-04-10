At Walk of Fame ceremony, Tracy Morgan feels the love from Jordan Peele and Martin Lawrence

Apr. 10, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
- Celebrity
Just under four years after a truck accident nearly took his life, Tracy Morgan has a new sitcom and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Leron Gubler opened Tuesday’s ceremony awarding the Walk of Fame’s 2,633rd star with an overview of Morgan’s career, from “Saturday Night Live” to “30 Rock” to his latest show, “The Last O.G.”
The comedian, who spent two weeks in a coma in 2014, was visibly emotional throughout the ceremony, where he was surrounded by family, friends and fans.
Apr. 10, 2018, 2:11 p.m.
Ex-“Silicon Valley” star T.J. Miller was released from federal custody Tuesday after FBI agents arrested him at LaGuardia Airport on Monday in connection with a bomb-threat hoax that he allegedly sparked last month on an Amtrak train.
The 36-year-old actor made an initial appearance in federal court in New Haven, Conn., on Tuesday and was released after posting a $100,000 bond, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut.
Miller was charged by federal criminal complaint with “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut,” the statement said.
Apr. 10, 2018, 12:10 p.m.
- Music
After parting with Live Nation last year, former Hard Summer promoter Gary Richards is returning to his onetime home base of downtown L.A. for a new festival.
All My Friends, Richards’ first major new project for the promoter LiveStyle, will debut Aug. 18-19 at the Row, the new Arts District commercial complex (right now, it’s the home of the popular food market Smorgasburg).
No lineup has been set yet, but Richards honed an idiosyncratic mix of hip-hop, big-room EDM and bass music, emerging R&B and underground techno during his decade producing Hard Summer.
Apr. 10, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
- TV
Everything old is new again!
Paramount Network announced Tuesday the addition of classic episodes of “Roseanne” to its weekday lineup. The decision comes in the wake of the series revival’s unprecedented ratings on ABC.
The sitcom, centered around a blue-collar family in the heart of middle America, originally debuted on ABC in 1988 and ran for nine seasons.
Apr. 10, 2018, 11:41 a.m.
- TV
- Movies
- Celebrity
Comedy Central is taking aim at veteran action star Bruce Willis with an upcoming “Comedy Central Roast.”
“This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless ... for a couple hours,” the wisecracking Willis said in a statement Tuesday.
The 63-year-old star of the “Die Hard” franchise — not to mention “Armageddon,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Expendables” — will be the butt of jokes delivered by his peers and a roast master hosting the annual, no-holds-barred tribute.
Apr. 10, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Seth Meyers’ newborn baby boy, Axel Strahl, was in such a rush to be born that he did it in the “Late Night” host’s apartment lobby.
“My wife is saying the baby is coming, the baby is out,” Meyers said, sharing the dramatic birth story on Monday’s episode of his NBC talk show.
“And I looked at my wife and the only way I can describe how my wife looked was she looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants,” he joked. “It was like somebody was trying to sneak a baby on a plane.”
Apr. 10, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Celebrity
Fox News host Laura Ingraham returned to her perch Monday night after taking a weeklong vacation following an advertising backlash she sparked for mocking Parkland, Fla., school shooting survivor-turned-gun control activist David Hogg.
However, the “Ingraham Angle” host, who tweeted an apology on March 29, didn’t directly address the controversy Monday. She instead directed her frustration at the "Stalinist" liberal bullies on the left “aiming to silence conservatives.”
"For all their talk of inclusion, the left doesn’t invite more voices to enter the public discussion. Instead, they drive out any dissenting voice and police the dogma of their own creation,” she said, later adding, “There is a contraction of free speech all around us and few seem to even notice.”
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
- Politics
- Celebrity
It’s been seven excruciating days since Sean Hannity and Jimmy Kimmel went to war, but now the men are laying their weapons down.
Hannity took to his show Monday night to grudgingly agree to Kimmel’s suggested cease-fire, but not before getting a few more jabs in.
The Fox News host dismissed Kimmel’s Sunday attempt at reconciliation as a “forced Disney corporate apology” but accepted it all the same.
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:35 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
One man’s loss is another man’s gain.
That old proverb was in full effect Monday night as late-night hosts delighted in news that the offices of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, had been raided by the FBI.
Just hours after agents with court-approved search warrants raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room, the funny men of late-night fired up their best material for the man who paid Stormy Daniels.
Apr. 10, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I'm not a star type. I'll do it to a point, but I love the behind-the-scenes part too much.
