Aziz Ansari performed some surprise comedy sets — to mixed reviews

May. 16, 2018, 1:08 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Aziz Ansari performed several drop-in sets at a New York comedy club over the last week, marking the embattled comic’s return to the stage after being quieted by sexual misconduct allegations earlier this year.
The Golden-Globe-winning “Master of None” star has performed five shows at Manhattan’s Comedy Cellar, where several famed comics often try out new material, appearing as a surprise guest at each show, the Guardian reported. “I Feel Pretty” star Amy Schumer and “30 Rock” alum Tracy Morgan did drop-in sets on some of those nights too.
The club posted a few photos on its Instagram account featuring the TV star performing during Mother’s Day on Sunday.
May. 16, 2018, 12:31 p.m.
- Music
Rapper T.I. was arrested outside his gated community in Atlanta after what authorities called a drunken argument with a security guard — but he says the charges are bogus.
T.I., whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr., was arrested for public drunkenness, simple assault and disorderly conduct around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.
The performer argued with a security guard when he didn’t have a fob to get into his gated community, then came back out to confront the guard, TMZ reported. At some point, the website said, T.I. called a friend to the gate as well.
May. 16, 2018, 11:49 a.m.
- Celebrity
Office productivity and constructive internet discourse came to a standstill Tuesday after a mysterious audio clip went viral, prompting a curious question: Do you hear the word “Yanny” or “Laurel”?
The audio illusion first surfaced on Reddit and sparked mass confusion, with listeners reporting hearing two very different words being pronounced.
It’s like the Dress, but for your ears!
May. 16, 2018, 9:17 a.m.
- TV
All appeared well between CBS and former “NCIS” star Pauley Perrette after the network released a statement regarding accusations she made over the weekend, and the actress responded.
“I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back,” Perrette tweeted Tuesday evening after the statement was released.
In its message, CBS said, “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her.
May. 16, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
- Celebrity
Britain’s Prince George and Princess Charlotte will take part in Saturday’s royal wedding festivities by serving as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.
The wee royals, nephew and niece to groom Prince Harry and third and fourth in line to the British throne, respectively, will be among the 10-child wedding party when Harry and actress Meghan Markle’s celebration kicks off at Windsor Castle this weekend.
The ceremonial duties come as little surprise given that George, 4, and, Charlotte, 3, took on similar roles in their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding around this time last year.
May. 16, 2018, 8:31 a.m.
- TV
- Movies
- Late-night
For a superhero, Deadpool sure seems to have a lot of free time on his hands.
The poison-tongued potty mouth crashed Stephen Colbert’s monologue Tuesday night and directed his brash brand of comedy at Colbert, late-night and, of course, President Trump.
Deadpool, better known as actor Ryan Reynolds, joined Colbert just as the host was bemoaning Hollywood’s glut of superhero films.
May. 16, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
There was a time when I did feel I missed out on my childhood, but now look what I have. If I were to do it again, I think I would do it the same way.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Janet Jackson Finally Learns to Say 'I'
May. 15, 2018, 2:47 p.m.
- Celebrity
Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, will reportedly miss the royal wedding this weekend because he has to undergo major surgery on Wednesday morning.
The news comes hours after Markle reportedly changed his mind about skipping this weekend’s nuptials and decision to walk his daughter down the aisle as originally planned.
“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” Thomas Markle told TMZ on Tuesday morning.
May. 15, 2018, 9:40 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Pauley Perrette, who recently left CBS’ long-running drama “NCIS" after 15 seasons, is saying she bailed on the show because of “multiple physical assaults” that made it unsafe for her to hang around.
“I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened,” the actress said over the weekend on Twitter. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me.”
Perrette, whose lab-geek character Abby Sciuto had a strong cult fan following, said a “very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine’" is fueling false tabloid stories about her — stories that fans shouldn’t believe.
May. 15, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
- Movies
If you’re asking yourself, “Is this the real life?” the answer is yes.
If you’re asking yourself, “Is this just fantasy?” the answer is no.
20th Century Fox released a teaser trailer for “Bohemian Rhapsody” on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of Rami Malek as iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.