Back on Fox News, Laura Ingraham doesn't directly address David Hogg controversy

Apr. 10, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Celebrity
Fox News host Laura Ingraham returned to her perch Monday night after taking a weeklong vacation following an advertising backlash she sparked for mocking Parkland, Fla., school shooting survivor-turned-gun control activist David Hogg.
However, the “Ingraham Angle” host, who tweeted an apology on March 29, didn’t directly address the controversy Monday. She instead directed her frustration at the "Stalinist" liberal bullies on the left “aiming to silence conservatives.”
"For all their talk of inclusion, the left doesn’t invite more voices to enter the public discussion. Instead, they drive out any dissenting voice and police the dogma of their own creation,” she said, later adding, “There is a contraction of free speech all around us and few seem to even notice.”
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
- Politics
- Celebrity
It’s been seven excruciating days since Sean Hannity and Jimmy Kimmel went to war, but now the men are laying their weapons down.
Hannity took to his show Monday night to grudgingly agree to Kimmel’s suggested cease-fire, but not before getting a few more jabs in.
The Fox News host dismissed Kimmel’s Sunday attempt at reconciliation as a “forced Disney corporate apology” but accepted it all the same.
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:35 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
One man’s loss is another man’s gain.
That old proverb was in full effect Monday night as late-night hosts delighted in news that the offices of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, had been raided by the FBI.
Just hours after agents with court-approved search warrants raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room, the funny men of late-night fired up their best material for the man who paid Stormy Daniels.
Apr. 10, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I'm not a star type. I'll do it to a point, but I love the behind-the-scenes part too much.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Babyface Makes It Official: He's Solo — and Singing
Apr. 9, 2018, 6:04 p.m.
- TV
How do you reconcile your love of certain types of humor with the current increased awareness of the overt and inadvertent sexism, racism, heterosexism and more in popular entertainment?
If you are “The Simpsons,” you don’t bother.
Last year, comedian Hari Kondabolu released a documentary tackling his long-standing issues with “The Simpsons’” Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the Indian immigrant proprietor of a convenience store voiced by Hank Azaria. In “The Problem With Apu,” Kondabolu explains the racist nature of Apu, who remains one of the only South Asian characters regularly seen on TV.
Apr. 9, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s celebrity friends loudly applauded the couple’s latest film, “A Quiet Place,” over the weekend.
So enamored by the picture, which exceeded even optimistic box-office projections in its opening weekend, the couple’s friends and peers sent them anything-but-quiet love on social media. Even horror titan Stephen King summed it up as an “extraordinary piece of work” because its silence makes the camera’s “eye open wide in a way few movies manage.”
Krasinski’s alien-invasion thriller about a family sheltering in silence from sound-hunting predators, marks “The Office” alum’s sophomore outing as a cinematic director. Krasinski also wrote and stars in the film alongside his real-life wife, Blunt.
Apr. 9, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
The rumors are true: Fleetwood Mac is going its own way without longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.
“Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best,” the group said in a Monday statement provided to The Times announcing its upcoming fall tour.
Something seemed amiss last week when former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Billy Burnette tweeted — then deleted — that Buckingham “is out but I'm not in,” Rolling Stone reported.
Apr. 9, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
- Music
Do you love music?
But hate the desert? Crowds? Camping? Leaving the house?
If so, good news!
Apr. 9, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
- TV
- Music
Lea Michele and Darren Criss just announced the hottest tour of 2013.
The former “Glee” stars have joined forces and are hitting the road for a co-headlining tour beginning May 30 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
The tour features nine stops, including two dates in Ohio but none in California or New York so far.
Apr. 9, 2018, 9:49 a.m.
- Celebrity
Motivational speaker Tony Robbins pushed around a member of the #MeToo movement last month, and now that movement is pushing back.
At a March 15 Unleash the Power Within event in San Jose, Robbins argued with a woman named Nanine McCool over the watershed moment in culture, suggesting that some women were using “victimhood” to gain “significance.”
At one point during the 11-minute disagreement, the 6-foot-7 life coach loomed over McCool – a victim of childhood sexual abuse – while pushing her back with his fist, attempting to illustrate why her “pushing back” against him didn’t make her safer.