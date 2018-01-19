'Battle of the Sexes,' 'Call Me by Your Name,' 'Lady Bird' among 2018 GLAAD Media Award nominees

Emma Stone and Steve Carell star as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in "Battle of the Sexes."

“Battle of the Sexes,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird,” “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” and “The Shape of Water” are among the films nominated at this year’s 29th GLAAD Media Awards.

On the TV side, “Billions,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Modern Family,” “Nashville,” “Star,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “This Is Us,” “The Voice” and “Will & Grace” were just a few of the nominees that demonstrated fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues, which are at the heart of the GLAAD Media Awards.

“What people see in the media has a powerful impact on how they treat others and the GLAAD Media Awards raise the bar for media to tell LGBTQ stories that accelerate acceptance,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement on Friday.

Rapper Jay-Z also received special recognition for his song and music video “Smile,” which details the coming-out story of his mother, Gloria Carter.

The LGBTQ media advocacy organization selected 125 nominees in 21 English-language categories and 16 nominees in four Spanish-language categories when the nominees were announced Friday from the Sundance Film Festival. “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” the New Yorker, Teen Vogue, HuffPost, CNN en Español and several others were among them.

GLAAD also will honor LGBTQ-inclusive content in children’s and family programming for the first time this year. The inaugural round of nominees includes Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack” and “Doc McStuffins,” Amazon’s “Danger & Eggs,” Nickelodeon’s “The Loud House” and Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe.”

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on April 12 and at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on May 5.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

FILM – WIDE RELEASE

“Battle of the Sexes” (Fox Searchlight)

“Call Me by Your Name” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Lady Bird” (A24)

“Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” (Annapurna Pictures)

“The Shape of Water” (Fox Searchlight)

FILM – LIMITED RELEASE

“BPM” (The Orchard)

“A Fantastic Woman” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“God's Own Country” (Samuel Goldwyn Films/Orion Pictures)

“Thelma” (The Orchard)

“The Wound” (Kino Lorber)

COMEDY SERIES

“The Bold Type” (Freeform)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend “(The CW)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

“One Mississippi” (Amazon)

“Superstore” (NBC)

“Survivor's Remorse” (Starz)

“Transparent” (Amazon)

“Will & Grace” (NBC)

DRAMA SERIES