Bette Midler has apologized for a tweet evoking John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s lyrics from a contentious 1972 song.
The singer and actress, known for being outspoken on social media, was airing her grievances over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination in the wake of sexual assault allegations brought against him — and what she later said was a “too brief investigation” into them.
It was because of that that she tweeted Thursday that “women are the n-word of the world,” adding, “They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”
Chance the Rapper is giving a whole lot more to his hometown of Chicago.
The rapper on Thursday pledged $1 million to help improve mental-health services in the Windy City through his nonprofit organization SocialWorks, which aims to empower Chicago youth through the arts, education, civic engagement and job opportunities.
Its goal is to “change the way that mental-health resources are being accessed,” the rapper said when he announced the donation during the SocialWorks summit. “We need a new space to get information on how they feel and where they can go.”
Actress-activist Alyssa Milano appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Thursday where she detailed her experience sitting in on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations last week and drew parallels to sexual misconduct allegations that dogged former President Bill Clinton.
Milano, who was invited to the Senate Judiciary hearing as a guest of ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, has been an outspoken critic of Kavanaugh, particularly in the wake of allegations of sexual assault made by psychologist Christine Blasey Ford and other women.
“I am not OK with his temperament,” the “Charmed” actress said. “I sat in the room, so I actually could feel his rage throughout his testimony. I felt he was acting as though he was a political operative. He was very volatile. I said numerous times if a woman had acted like that during a line of questioning, she would have been considered unhinged … the double standard is unbelievable.”
Actresses Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were among the 300 demonstrators arrested on Capitol Hill on Thursday while protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power," Ratajkowski tweeted.
“I Feel Pretty” star Schumer shared a series of photos from the protest on Instagram late Thursday in which she was photographed holding up her fist while being escorted out by a police officer.
I think there's a misconception that all people who have chosen to act in movies are eager to see themselves in the thing. You're eager for the experience.
Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow are bringing Hillary and Bill Clinton to a Broadway stage in April.
The Tony- and Emmy-winning actors will play the political power couple in the play “Hillary and Clinton,” producer Scott Rudin said in a statement Thursday.
The new play by Lucas Hnath, who was nominated for a Tony Award for “A Doll’s House — Part 2,” is set in New Hampshire during the early days of 2008 and “examines the politics of marriage, gender roles and the limitations of experience and inevitability,” according to a press statement.
Ben Affleck has completed a 40-day stay in a rehab facility to treat his alcohol addiction and confirmed Thursday that he remains in outpatient care.
The two-time Oscar winner shared the development on Instagram in a post that thanked his family, colleagues and fans for their support.
“It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” the 46-year-old actor wrote.
With the upcoming anniversary of the #MeToo movement and the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford dominating the cultural conversation, daytime host Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about sexual abuse she experienced when she was younger.
DeGeneres turned into an interview subject on her own show when her guest, the “Today” show’s Savannah Guthrie, recently asked how she felt about this moment in history.
“As a victim of sexual abuse, I am furious at people who don’t believe it and who say, ‘how do you not remember exactly what day it was…?’” DeGeneres said in an interview recorded on Wednesday and scheduled to air on Friday.
Veteran film and television star Alan Alda is slated to be the next recipient of the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award.
SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest labor union, will present the award to the “MASH” star during the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Jan. 27, the organization announced Thursday.
Alda, 82, is an Oscar-nominated actor, writer, director, producer and long-time advocate for science communication. He’s to be the 55th recipient of the union’s highest tribute, joining recent honorees such as Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds and Rita Moreno.
No presidential alert was needed to inform late-night viewers about what the hosts really thought of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new emergency alert text message, which allows the president to issue a warning about a crisis, such as a missile launch or tsunami.
“Is there really an emergency so big that everyone in America … [has] to hear about it at the same time? What is that big?” Stephen Colbert asked on “The Late Show.” “Is it the death asteroid? Is it Thanos? If it’s Thanos, please, no spoilers.”
Colbert devoted a segment of his CBS show to breaking down how to opt out of the reportedly not opt-outable alert system, which appeared on mobile phones across the nation at 11:18 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday.