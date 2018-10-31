“Today” hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie stayed on-air for the third hour of the morning show on Monday following the network’s Friday announcement that “Megyn Kelly Today” had been canceled.

“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show,” Kotb said at the top of that hour. “As it evolves, we want you to know the entire ‘Today’ family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.”