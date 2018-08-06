Beyonce looks beautiful in and on September’s Vogue, her fourth cover shoot with the magazine, her second cover during its most popular month and the first cover shot by a black photographer in the magazine’s 126-year history.
As beautiful as 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell’s photos are, however, they are nowhere near as revealing as what Beyoncé offered up to writer Clover Hope.
Specifically, Queen Bey talked about the emergency C-section she underwent to deliver twins Rumi and Sir in 2017, citing toxemia and an immediate threat to her own health and to that of her twins.
After a decades-long career, Robert Redford has confirmed his plan to retire from acting.
His upcoming caper, “The Old Man & the Gun,” will likely be his final gig as an actor, he said in a recent interview.
“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” the 81-year-old told Entertainment Weekly.
Blake Lively fangirling over her favorite ‘90s girl group is just the thing to spice up your day.
The “Gossip Girl” actress posted a throwback photo Sunday on Instagram dressed head to toe as the Spice Girls’ Baby Spice (ponytails and platform shoes included) at a 1997 concert.
“Pretending to be someone else... since 1997. (Thanks @briaaamadridfor the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton),” Lively wrote.
Dave Bautista’s Drax will be back for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” but he’s not going to be happy about it.
That was the message Sunday as “Guardians” star and former WWE champion Bautista — who portrayed Drax in the first two “Guardians” films, as well as in “Avengers: Infinity War” — took to Twitter to again defend departed director James Gunn.
“I will do what I’m legally obligated to do but ‘Guardians’ without James Gunn is not what I signed up for,” Bautista wrote in response to a fan questioning his future participation with the franchise.
Pop star Demi Lovato took to Instagram today to share her first statement since being hospitalized for a drug overdose last month.
“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” the statement began. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”
“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she continued. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support through this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”
Brace for impact: Captain Jean-Luc Picard is returning to the “Star Trek” universe in a new series for CBS All Access.
The surprise announcement was made Saturday by none other than Sir Patrick Stewart, who portrayed the beloved icon through seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and four feature films.
“I will always be very proud to have been a part of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ but when we wrapped the final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with ‘Star Trek’ had run its natural course,” said Stewart, 78, in a statement he shared on Twitter.
“It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”
Stewart played the “Next Generation” hero from 1987 to 1994, reprising Picard in subsequent franchise movies “Star Trek Generations” (1994), “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996), “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998) and “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002).
Demi Lovato’s next step after a life-endangering overdose that put her in the hospital last month appears to be a return trip to rehab.
“She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab,” a source told E! News on Friday. “She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died.”
Though Lovato previously got treatment in Illinois, it’s unclear where she’ll be treated this time around.