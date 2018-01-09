Gayle King says Oprah Winfrey 'intrigued' by possible presidential run

“CBS This Morning” co-host and longtime Oprah Winfrey best buddy Gayle King found herself in the hot seat Tuesday morning, as her colleagues voiced the question that America has been asking for days: “Will Oprah run?”

The answer was a definitive probably not (but maybe).

King suggested that Winfrey’s beau, Stedman Graham, had “misinterpreted” the question when a Los Angeles Times reporter asked him at Sunday night’s Golden Globes if he thought Winfrey would run for president.

"Stedman says that he thought the reporter said to him, 'Would she make a good president?' And he said, 'Absolutely she would,’” King told fellow hosts Norah O’Donnell and Jeff Glor.

O’Donnell was not going to let the matter go that easily, however, telling King that she was going to ask her the tough questions as she would any guest on their show.

“In fact, Stedman did say, ‘She would absolutely do it. It's up to the people,’” O’Donnell pressed. King remained resolute that Stedman had just misinterpreted the question and would never be so cavalier as to suggest Oprah would definitely run.

(Times reporter Amy Kaufman says that both Graham and King were present for her question, but King did not respond to it.)

As for King’s own feelings on the matter, they appeared to be purposefully vague.

Asked if Winfrey’s feelings had changed since an October 2017 declaration on “CBS This Morning” that she would not be running for office of any kind, King said no.

King then said that she spoke with Winfrey late into the night and that she thinks her friend is “intrigued” by the prospect of running for president.

“She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way, but I don't think that she's actively considering it,” King said.

Glor pressed King, stating that it sounds like Winfrey had changed her position on potentially running for office. King clarified her sentiment.

“It's not a change from her, Jeff. That's a change from me. It's not a change from her,” she said.

In conclusion, Winfrey is definitely not running for president. Unless she does.