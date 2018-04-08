'Black Panther' surpasses 'Titanic' as No. 3 domestic release of all time

Apr. 8, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Disney's "Black Panther" is now the third highest grossing movie ever at the U.S. box office, overtaking “Titantic.”
“Black Panther” continued to post strong numbers this weekend, adding $8.4 million in its eighth weekend in theaters for a cumulative domestic total of $665.3 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore. That was enough to pass "Titanic," which finished its domestic run with $659.4 million (not adjusted for inflation).
Only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936.7 million) and “Avatar” ($760.5 million) have grossed more domestically.
Apr. 8, 2018, 12:26 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel called for a cease-fire in his feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
The ABC late-night host said he’d had fun with their back and forth, but perhaps the tweets had gone too far. Kimmel apologized for the joke he made lampooning Melania Trump's accent.
"Even in 2018, the vile attacks against my wife and wishes for death on my infant son are shocking and I encourage those who made them to give their words and actions thought," Kimmel wrote in a statement released on social media. "I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness."
Apr. 8, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
I hear from older people that, with experience, you feel that things that used to burden you in your 20s don’t anymore. It’s a bit easier to figure things out and not let it abuse you ... I can’t wait to get to that point where I can say, ‘Yeah. It happened. That’s life.’
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Looking to Make All the Wright Moves
Apr. 7, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Anthology maestro Ryan Murphy has shared several details about the forthcoming season of “American Horror Story.”
The FX show, whose next installment will be called “American Horror Story: Radioactive,” begins shooting its eighth season in mid-June, and the new iteration takes place “18 months from today,” Murphy revealed Friday during an event in Los Angeles (via Deadline and Variety).
The co-creator and executive producer also confirmed that “Dynasty” veteran Joan Collins will be joining the cast, which includes Murphy staples such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman. Several of the actors joined him on the Friday panel.
Apr. 7, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Drake dropped his latest single, “Nice for What,” on Friday, and its corresponding music video features a star-studded roster of women doing all manner of girl-boss things and even samples Lauryn Hill’s 1998 hit, “Ex-Factor.”
“That's a real one, in your reflection / Without a follow, without a mention / You really pipin' up on these … / You gotta be nice, for what to these ...” he raps.
Watch the video here, but fair warning that it contains adult language.
Apr. 7, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
I am a student. For me the greatest pleasure in life is learning. And it doesn’t have a kickback. If you eat too much you get fat, if you drink too much you get sick. Learning is just pleasure. You don’t get in trouble for it and you don’t get sick.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Francis Ford Coppola brings experimental 'Live Cinema' workshop to UCLA
Apr. 7, 2018, 11:28 a.m.
Fox News’ Sean Hannity continued his attack on late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Friday, devoting his prime time segment to “how out of touch with reality” he believes Hollywood’s “liberal elites” are.
And ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host was his main punching bag.
“I am going after Jimmy Kimmel. Tonight, we're going to pound him with his own words,” Hannity proclaimed.
Apr. 6, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Kate Hudson is expecting her third child, the actress announced on Friday via Instagram.
The traditional “popping of oversized balloons filled with confetti coordinated with the stereotypical color affiliated with the assumed gender of the unborn baby” video revealed that Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are having a daughter.
“Surprise!!!” Hudson captioned the post. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!”
Apr. 6, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” has smuggled its way into the prestigious Cannes Film Festival next month.
The spinoff prequel revolving around Han Solo’s youthful adventures is among this year’s official selections and will premiere out of competition, festival organizers announced Friday.
Director Ron Howard’s installment of the legacy franchise, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as the ace pilot, will screen at the Grand Amphitheatre Lumière at the Palais de Festivals, organizers said. Reports have indicated that the film will be shown on May 15, but Cannes officials and Disney have not yet publicly confirmed the date.
Apr. 6, 2018, 9:23 a.m.
Lin-Manuel Miranda will no longer be in the room where it [diaper changes] happens.
The Tony Award-winning mastermind of “Hamilton” announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with shingles and quarantined from his 8-week-old son, Francisco.
The news came just a day after Miranda had mentioned having a terrible migraine, which would eventually be revealed as shingles.