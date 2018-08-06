“I will always be very proud to have been a part of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ but when we wrapped the final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with ‘Star Trek’ had run its natural course,” said Stewart, 78, in a statement he shared on Twitter.



“It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”



Stewart played the “Next Generation” hero from 1987 to 1994, reprising Picard in subsequent franchise movies “Star Trek Generations” (1994), “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996), “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998) and “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002).