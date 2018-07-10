Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom this week, some Britons are attempting to “annoy” the U.S. president by launching a campaign to catapult the 2004 hit “American Idiot” to the top of the U.K. music charts.
And it appears to be gaining momentum, with the Green Day song popping on and off British charts this week.
In late April, protesters across the pond launched the campaign to play the anti-establishment anthem to make it the official No. 1 single in the U.K. by the time Trump arrives on Friday, when he’s set to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.
Jimmy Kimmel was in the wilds of Montana when he received an ominous text message from his wife via an emergency satellite phone.
“Donald Trump just attacked you at a rally,” her text read, Kimmel’s only clue that the president had launched a new rant against his perceived foes on late-night television.
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host had been on vacation since the president’s notable appearance at a South Carolina rally on June 25, during which Trump referred to Jimmy Fallon as a “lost soul” and Stephen Colbert as a “low-life,” and told a very weird story about Kimmel.
After hinting she would do an additional TV interview, Roseanne Barr has decided that might not be the best idea.
The former ABC star explained on Twitter on Monday evening why she will no longer speak on television in the wake of the network canceling the revival of her hit TV show, “Roseanne,” in May.
“After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews,” Barr wrote. “I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why!”
I never thought I would be singing this long. And to be heard at this point in my life? All our shows are sold out. I just thank the Lord because he's not through with me yet. He's telling me, ‘Mavis, I got much more for you to do.’
Actor George Clooney was taken to the hospital in Sardinia and released after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, hospital officials said.
The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said Clooney was released Tuesday. Local media that had gathered at the hospital said Clooney is believed to have left through a side exit.
Local daily La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.
Johnny Depp’s year continues to progress in erratic fashion, with a new lawsuit surfacing Monday that accuses the actor of punching a location manager on the set of “City of Lies.”
Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager previously employed by “Private Practice,” “Medium” and “Blade,” was hired to work on the film about the police investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., adapted from the novel “LAbyrinth” by Randall Sullivan and scheduled for release later this year.
According to court documents acquired by The Times, the incident between Depp and Brooks took place on April 13, 2017, and allegedly arose after Brooks advised Depp that they would have only one more shot, in order to abide by the city permit restricting filming to 11 p.m. inside the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
Gal Gadot stopped by to visit kids at a children’s hospital in the coolest way imaginable on Friday: She came as Wonder Woman.
The actress brought smiles to the children, doctors and nurses at Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Va. — including one baby girl in particular.
When Gadot walked into the hospital, she locked eyes with 7-month-old Karalyne Sahady, who was on an intravenous antibiotic drip, “Good Morning America” reported Monday.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are heading to South Africa later this year to honor the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela and headline the Global Citizen Festival in his honor.
Joining the pop culture power couple at the December concert in Johannesburg are Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Eddie Vedder and Pharrell Williams as well as African artists including Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest and Femi Kuti.
“Nelson Mandela's life story is a testament to the power of the human spirit and one man's ability to change the world by standing up for what he believed in,” said Oprah Winfrey, who is scheduled to deliver the festival’s keynote speech, in a statement released Monday.
Just weeks before his death, rapper XXXTentacion signed a $10-million record deal with an independent music company to release his next record, the New York Times reported Sunday.
Empire, which has also produced albums for Tyga and Trevor Jackson, would have put out the Florida rapper’s third studio album.
XXXTentacion made it big a year ago with his album “17,” which spent four weeks at No. 6 on the chart. It wasn’t until after his June 18 death that the song “Sad!” from his second album, “?,” went from No. 52 to No. 1 on Billboard music charts.
Well, that was quick!
Just a day after comedian and general troublemaker Sacha Baron Cohen teased the existence of an upcoming television series, Showtime has confirmed the rumors.
“Who Is America?” marks Baron Cohen’s return to series television for the first time in more than a decade, after making his mark in Britain and the United States with “Da Ali G Show.”