Director Bryan Singer on Monday accused Esquire of dredging up old allegations about him in an upcoming article for the magazine.
The “X-Men” franchise director issued a statement via Instagram saying that he’s known for some time that the magazine “may publish a negative article” about him and he preemptively denied some of its details.
He said the article, which has yet to be published, repeats the same allegations, presumably about sexual assault, which have dogged him for years.
Kensington Palace said Monday tht
I like to make movies that have you go on a journey. Like an accordion, they are expansive and then squeeze your heart and then let you go.
We like it that people get a kick out of the idea that we're blond and we can really play instruments. People find that humorous, and that's OK with us.
If there was one moment from last week’s typically turbulent news cycle that stood out as one in which you could imagine the “Saturday Night Live” writers room leaning forward in attention, it was Kanye West’s White House visit with President Trump.
It was a frequently surreal moment that befitted the administration’s oft-repeated reputation for providing a meeting point between reality TV and politics, and “Saturday Night Live” indeed could not resist.
As expected, Alec Baldwin donned the presidential power tie and comb-over wig for the first time this season for a sit-down with Chris Redd’s MAGA-hat wearing West. “Thank you for joining us all today for this important discussion. It’s in no way a publicity stunt.”
As soon as I open my mouth, from the time I get on the stage to the time I sit down, I'm not pushing me; I'm not pushing my voice. I'm pushing Jesus.
Aladdin touches nothing but the lamp in the first teaser trailer for Disney’s new eponymous live-action film.
The “Aladdin” teaser, released Thursday, does quite a bit of scene-setting in Agrabah to the tune of the 1992 animated film’s “Arabian Nights” and “Friend Like Me” before offering a glimpse of Aladdin, who is played by Mena Massoud of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”
Alas, there’s nary a whiff of Will Smith’s blue Genie or any of the other beloved characters despite Smith’s tease earlier this week. Instead, the trailer flies on the wings of the parrot Iago — or what appears to be him — through the arid desert before landing in front of the mysterious Cave of Wonders, filled with mountains of treasure and the sought-after magic lamp.
In many ways, the way I play is much more closely linked to classical. I am making records that I want to hear.
Ryan Coogler, who directed and co-wrote this year’s Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther,” has signed on to write and direct a sequel to the film, a source close to the project has confirmed.
It’s little surprise that Marvel was eager to bring Coogler back for a follow-up given the massive success of “Black Panther,” which has hauled in $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film of the year behind Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” The film is considered a strong contender for a best picture Oscar nomination, which would be a first for the superhero genre.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Coogler’s official return to the franchise.
A federal judge in Manhattan has sentenced Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud in connection with the event, which promised music and opulence but instead went viral over its sensational collapse.
“The remorse I feel is crushing. I've lived every day with the weight of knowing that I literally destroyed the lives of my friends and family,” the 26-year-old reportedly said during Thursday’s hearing.
Hyped as "the cultural experience of the decade," the first-ever Fyre Festival was set for two consecutive weekends last spring on a remote island in the Bahamas that was once home to drug lord Pablo Escobar.