Cannes attempts to adapt to a changing world, both in film and beyond

People of the world unite! Janet Jackson is ready to tear up your TV screens with her first televised performance in nine years.

The performer is no stranger to the Billboard charts, with more than 300 weeks spent at No. 1 throughout her extensive career. She’s also one of only four artists to have earned No. 1 albums in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, with only Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and U2 matching her prowess.