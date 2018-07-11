Cardi B is now Mama Cardi! She welcomed her child with Offset on Tuesday, she said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
The baby girl’s name is Kulture Kiari Cephus, according to her announcement, which tagged the new dad as well. (His real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus; hers is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, neé Almanzar.)
Cardi B and Offset secretly married last September, and he proposed publicly the next month. With her cousin as their witness, the lady rapper tweeted, they pulled off the elopement “with no dress, no makeup, no ring!”
Sacha Baron Cohen’s return to television is still days away from debuting, but the Showtime series is already courting controversy.
Sarah Palin, ex-governor of Alaska and former vice presidential candidate, posted a lengthy screed Tuesdayon Facebook claiming that she had been “duped” by Baron Cohen into appearing on “Who Is America?”
“Yup — we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?” Palin posted. “I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”
My entire life has been a strain. No, really. I was born two months early, I weighed 2½ pounds, I spent my first five weeks in an incubator. So in some ways I am a frail waif. But I don't make a big deal out of it. I just get on with my life.
This is the beginning of the rest of RuPaul’s life — but he better work.
The Times has confirmed that the drag performer extraordinaire is filming a daytime talk show pilot with Telepictures.
First reported by Variety, the series would ideally launch in fall 2019 and focus primarily on beauty tips, pop culture and games.
Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom this week, some Britons are attempting to “annoy” the U.S. president by launching a campaign to catapult the 2004 hit “American Idiot” to the top of the U.K. music charts.
And it appears to be gaining momentum, with the Green Day song popping on and off British charts this week.
In late April, protesters across the pond launched the campaign to play the anti-establishment anthem to make it the official No. 1 single in the U.K. by the time Trump arrives on Friday, when he’s set to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.
Jimmy Kimmel was in the wilds of Montana when he received an ominous text message from his wife via an emergency satellite phone.
“Donald Trump just attacked you at a rally,” her text read, Kimmel’s only clue that the president had launched a new rant against his perceived foes on late-night television.
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host had been on vacation since the president’s notable appearance at a South Carolina rally on June 25, during which Trump referred to Jimmy Fallon as a “lost soul” and Stephen Colbert as a “low-life,” and told a very weird story about Kimmel.
After hinting she would do an additional TV interview, Roseanne Barr has decided that might not be the best idea.
The former ABC star explained on Twitter on Monday evening why she will no longer speak on television in the wake of the network canceling the revival of her hit TV show, “Roseanne,” in May.
“After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews,” Barr wrote. “I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why!”
I never thought I would be singing this long. And to be heard at this point in my life? All our shows are sold out. I just thank the Lord because he's not through with me yet. He's telling me, ‘Mavis, I got much more for you to do.’
Actor George Clooney was taken to the hospital in Sardinia and released after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, hospital officials said.
The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said Clooney was released Tuesday. Local media that had gathered at the hospital said Clooney is believed to have left through a side exit.
Local daily La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.
Johnny Depp’s year continues to progress in erratic fashion, with a new lawsuit surfacing Monday that accuses the actor of punching a location manager on the set of “City of Lies.”
Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager previously employed by “Private Practice,” “Medium” and “Blade,” was hired to work on the film about the police investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., adapted from the novel “LAbyrinth” by Randall Sullivan and scheduled for release later this year.
According to court documents acquired by The Times, the incident between Depp and Brooks took place on April 13, 2017, and allegedly arose after Brooks advised Depp that they would have only one more shot, in order to abide by the city permit restricting filming to 11 p.m. inside the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.