After keeping a low profile for months, the actor-producer publicly apologized on Thursday for fostering an unprofessional environment on the set of his 2010 film “I’m Still Here.” A subsequent lawsuit and bad press eventually led to the Oscar winner opting out of presenting at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

In a candid new interview with the Associated Press — Affleck’s first in about a year — the “Old Man and the Gun” star shared his regrets about how it all played out, including the allegations themselves, which were reignited when the #MeToo movement exploded late last year and completely altered the landscape of Hollywood and beyond.