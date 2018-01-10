Catt Sadler says she and Jason Kennedy were ‘apples to apples’ on duties and tenure

Amid continuing fallout, Catt Sadler and her former employer still disagree on apples and oranges when it comes to her salary at E!, a topic that came up Sunday on the red carpet at the Golden Globes and again this week at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena.

The latest volley, from a recent interview with Sadler that was published Wednesday by the Hollywood Reporter, contrasts the apples-and-oranges message an NBC honcho was trying to convey Tuesday at the end of a a TCA session about Rose McGowan’s upcoming docuseries.

In December, Sadler left E! abruptly, citing a “massive pay disparity” between herself and fellow “E! News” personality Jason Kennedy. “My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly,” she said at the time on her blog, blaming the gap on gender.

In the new THR report, Sadler said, “My experience, frustration and disparity was based on Jason Kennedy and myself being apples to apples. We came to the network at the same time and did similar jobs.

“For people to use the argument that Giuliana [Rancic] somehow made more money than Jason, that comparison doesn't work,” she continued. “They're apples and oranges. She joined before him, she was managing editor, she had multiple shows on the network. It's unfortunate that people who don't work there are trying to be the voice for the network.”