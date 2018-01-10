Catt Sadler says she and Jason Kennedy were ‘apples to apples’ on duties and tenure
|Christie D'Zurilla
Amid continuing fallout, Catt Sadler and her former employer still disagree on apples and oranges when it comes to her salary at E!, a topic that came up Sunday on the red carpet at the Golden Globes and again this week at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena.
The latest volley, from a recent interview with Sadler that was published Wednesday by the Hollywood Reporter, contrasts the apples-and-oranges message an NBC honcho was trying to convey Tuesday at the end of a a TCA session about Rose McGowan’s upcoming docuseries.
In December, Sadler left E! abruptly, citing a “massive pay disparity” between herself and fellow “E! News” personality Jason Kennedy. “My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly,” she said at the time on her blog, blaming the gap on gender.
In the new THR report, Sadler said, “My experience, frustration and disparity was based on Jason Kennedy and myself being apples to apples. We came to the network at the same time and did similar jobs.
“For people to use the argument that Giuliana [Rancic] somehow made more money than Jason, that comparison doesn't work,” she continued. “They're apples and oranges. She joined before him, she was managing editor, she had multiple shows on the network. It's unfortunate that people who don't work there are trying to be the voice for the network.”
Debra Messing told Rancic on the Globes red carpet Sunday, “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts.”
Kennedy’s wife alluded to Rancic in a blog post back in December, saying that her husband at one point made a third what one of his female co-hosts did.
Frances Berwick, who oversees E! as president of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s lifestyle networks, had a different interpretation at TCA on Tuesday.
“Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler had different roles, and therefore different salaries. Catt was focused on daytime. Jason Kennedy is on prime evening news, plus red carpet,” Berwick said. “Our employees’ salaries are based on their roles and their expertise, regardless of gender. So we wish Catt well, but I hope that sets the record straight on that.”
Sadler, meanwhile, thanked people — especially high-profile actresses, including Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Munn — for taking up her cause and called her children her biggest cheerleaders.
“There's value in personality and with actual talent,” Sadler told THR. “It's unfortunate that not all corporate conglomerates see that.”