Celebs share their bizarro mom texts on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Exes Bella Hadid and the Weeknd are sparking rumors that they are back together by being spotted together at Cannes. (Valery Hache / AFP / Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for MTV)

CANNES, France — It appears that Bella Hadid and the Weeknd might be back on. The musician joined the model, whom he dated from 2015 to 2016 before coupling up with Selena Gomez, at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday evening.

Hadid was in the south of France to help launch a new campaign with Magnum. She's the face of a, uh, unique collaboration between Alexander Wang and the ice cream brand — a leather cooler cover that retails for $895. (More to come on that.) The launch party was held on the beach just off the Croisette, overlooking the many yachts docked for the festival.

Bella Hadid and the Weeknd huddled together at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party at Cannes, France. (Amy Kaufman / Los Angeles Times)

Hadid arrived at the Magnum bash at around 10:20 p.m., and the Weeknd arrived on his own about 20 minutes later. The two spent the majority of the night at the center of the room in a VIP area, huddled close together as he placed his hand on her back and they kissed intermittently.