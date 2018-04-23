Advertisement
Today in Entertainment: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian welcome a baby daughter; Shania Twain walks back Trump comments
Chita Rivera, Andrew Lloyd Webber will get Tony Awards for lifetime achievement

Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber will receive honorary Tony Awards.
Two-time Tony-winning actress Chita Rivera and seven-time Tony-winning producer and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be receive Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre honors at the 2018 Tony Awards, it was announced Monday. 

“The cultural impact that Chita and Andrew have had on the international theatre community and on theatre education, has been immeasurable,” said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement.

“They are groundbreakers, they are inspirations and we are truly honored to recognize these two incredible legends with the Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement.”

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian welcome a baby daughter

(Vianney Le Caer / Associated Press)

Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian have welcomed their second daughter together. 

“Skin to skin. Our mana,” Johnson said Monday on Instagram, where he posted a daddy-daughter picture of himself with his new baby. “Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.”

The little girl, Tiana Gia Johnson, is the actor’s third child; he also has Jasmine, 2, with Hashian and Simone, 16, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Kevin Smith is counting his lucky stars – for his heart attack

Kevin Smith cheated death and is now ready to talk about it. 

The 47-year-old director sat down with “Today” on Monday for his first interview since a massive February heart attack nearly cost him his life.

“Honestly,” Smith told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, “the heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Eminem commemorates 10 years of sobriety with social media post

After a 2007 overdose, Eminem dedicated himself to changing his life. The rapper celebrated 10 years of sobriety with a social media post.
In the midst of a second weekend performing at Coachella, Marshall Mathers – best known as rapper Eminem – took a moment to celebrate. 

The 45-year-old rapper shared a photo of himself on social media on Saturday, proudly brandishing a medallion commemorating 10 years of sobriety. 

“Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” Mathers wrote as a caption.

Shania Twain apologizes after Trump comments fail to impress fans much

Shania Twain is walking back comments she made in an interview with the Guardian.
Man, Shania Twain feels like a dummy.

That was the takeaway from a string of tweets from the country superstar in the wake of backlash to her recent comments regarding President Trump. 

“I would have voted for [Trump],” Twain said in an interview with the Guardian published Sunday, “because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite?”

Blink-182, Panic! at the Disco top lineup for 2018 KROQ Weenie Roast

Blink-182 will headline the 2018 KROQ Weenie Roast.
Musical trends, fashions and politicians may come and go, but the KROQ Weenie Roast persists, serving up Blink-182, Panic! at the Disco, Rise Against, Dirty Heads, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Cold War Kids and Awolnation in the lineup for the 26th iteration of the event come May 12.

This year’s Weenie Roast also features the War on Drugs, Bishop Briggs, Alice Merton, Manchester Orchestra, James Bay, Nothing But Thieves and Mt. Joy for the daylong festival to be held at the StubHub Center in Carson.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PDT Friday at AXS.com. Proceeds from the benefit will be donated to the Heal the Bay and the Surfrider Foundation.

By Christina Boyle

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to boy

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne.

By Los Angeles Times Staff

A Star Is Born: Dev Patel turns 28 today

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

I don’t want to be a victim of the system — you know, an actor waiting for a phone call from his agent. I want to generate my own opportunities.

Dev Patel, 2012

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The key to Patel's success? The magnetic Dev factor

By Los Angeles Times Staff

A Star Is Born: Jeffrey Dean Morgan turned 52 Sunday

(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

I'm just looking always for characters that change, because I want to get better, as an actor and as a person.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 2006

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Life after death: “Grey's Anatomy’s” Jeffrey Dean Morgan sees his career reborn after Denny dies.

  • Birthdays
By Los Angeles Times Staff

A Star Is Born: John Cameron Mitchell turned 55 Saturday

(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

I think people were surprised that such an unusual character [Hedwig, of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch’] was someone they could relate to. Now that trans and queer issues are not so alien, I think she's even more relatable.

John Cameron Mitchell, 2016

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A millennial Hedwig? Darren Criss talks about a new generation rocking to this 'Angry Inch'