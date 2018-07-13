Buying a car is a stressful process.
Buying a car with your comedian boss interfering at every turn is a nightmare.
For audiences, however, watching Conan O’Brien insert himself into his assistant’s car-buying quest was a delight.
Actress Olivia de Havilland’s lawsuit against FX over “Feud” has hit another obstacle.
On Wednesday, the California Supreme Court denied De Havilland’s petition to review the March decision by an appellate court to throw out the two-time Oscar winner’s lawsuit over her depiction in the series “Feud: Bette and Joan.”
In her lawsuit against FX and producer Ryan Murphy, De Havilland, who turned 102 last week, said the Emmy-nominated series’ use of her identity was unauthorized and inaccurate. But California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled that the show’s portrayal of De Havilland was protected by the 1st Amendment.
Marvel has reportedly tapped Cate Shortland to direct its standalone “Black Widow” movie.
The Australian director is known for films such as “Berlin Syndrome” (2017) and “Lore” (2012), as well as writing on TV series such as “The Kettering Incident” (2016).
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Marvel met with more than 70 directors over half a year in its search for a “Black Widow” director. Shortland will be the first woman to solo-direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe title, and only the second woman director in the franchise after Anna Boden, who is directing 2019’s “Captain Marvel” along with Ryan Fleck.
Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie are channeling their inner queens for Josie Rourke’s new film, “Mary Queen of Scots,” which released an official trailer Thursday.
Based on John Guy’s book “Queen of Scots: The True Life of Mary Stuart,” the film tracks how Stuart (Ronan), widowed as Queen of France at 18, returns to her ancestral Scotland and makes a claim to the throne of her homeland and of England, pitting her against her cousin, Queen Elizabeth (Robbie).
Robbie and Ronan play the historical rivals as strong-willed women whose urge to rule and serve as lawmakers shine through.
Keira Knightley embodies liberated French author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette in the first trailer for Bleecker Street’s biopic “Colette.”
The teaser, which dropped Wednesday, sees the extraordinary scribe’s life unfold after the “country girl without a penny to her name” marries a Parisian literary entrepreneur known commonly as “Willy” (Dominic West).
In the belle époque-set film, Colette moves from her rural childhood home to late-1800s Paris, where she ghostwrites for Willy and becomes the toast of the town.
Another woman has accused Russell Simmons of rape, and the music mogul, who’s now facing at least a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct, has issued another denial.
“It was such a fast attack. It was literally an attack,” Alexia Norton Jones told Variety exclusively on Tuesday, noting that the alleged rape happened in his New York apartment in November 1990.
Jones, the granddaughter of book publisher W.W. Norton, said it happened on their first date. “At the end of the evening, he wanted to show me his new apartment, which he said he’d bought from a well-known pop star,” she told the outlet.
Get ready for some new Tom Petty music.
The late rocker’s estate is releasing a box set of music this fall that will include — among other things — unreleased recordings and alternate versions of classic cuts.
“An American Treasure” comes out Sept. 28 via Reprise Records and will also feature rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks, the Petty website said Wednesday.
Official details about the forthcoming origin film about the Joker, the comic-book villain, are finally here: Joaquin Phoenix will star in the Warner Bros. project, with “The Hangover’s” Todd Phillips directing.
The movie, which begins production later this year, centers around Batman’s arch nemesis and is billed as “an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen,” according to a Monday statement from Warner Bros.
“Phillips’ exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale,” the statement read.