Cosby juror says the comic's own words did him in

Apr. 30, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
- TV
Bill Cosby juror No. 1, Harrison Snyder, says there was one thing that stood out to him in his decision to vote for a guilty verdict.
“It was his deposition, really,” Snyder said Monday on “Good Morning America.” “Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women — young women — in order to have sex with them.”
The comic was convicted Thursday in Philadelphia on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. It was the second trial on the charges after the first one ended last year in a mistrial.
Apr. 30, 2018, 8:43 a.m.
- TV
- Awards
These women are “The Real” deal.
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley took home the award for entertainment talk host for “The Real” at the Daytime Emmy Awards held in Pasadena on Sunday night.
It’s the first Emmy win for the series, which launched into national syndication in 2014.
Apr. 30, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
For 10 years, I fought against being a star because of all the paperwork it would entail. And I was right. There is a terrible lot of paperwork.
Apr. 29, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
There's a kind of liberty when you let go of your vanity and pay attention to your character. I want whatever I do for the rest of my life to be excellent or not to be done at all. By excellent, I mean it has to be really honest.
Apr. 28, 2018, 4:37 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Several prominent MSNBC news personalities have spoken out in support of veteran NBC newsman Tom Brokaw, just days after he was accused of sexual harassment.
Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell were among the more than 60 women who signed a letter released Friday night stating that Brokaw “has treated each of us with fairness and respect.”
Mika Brzezinski, co-host of “Morning Joe,” tweeted her agreement with the letter after its publication.
Apr. 28, 2018, 12:31 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Today’s edition of “As Kanye West Turns” features an unlikely combination: new babies, new beats and an old plastic surgeon.
West and John Legend’s friendship was in the spotlight this week after the Chicago rapper publicized private texts between the two in which Legend urged West to reconsider the latter’s support for President Trump.
The friends seemed to work things out with love, with wives Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen joking about their weekend dinner plans in the aftermath.
Apr. 28, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
- Birthdays
I think there is this situation in my generation where we come into power because the culture has created the opportunities for that now, and we have had, perhaps, the education. But as little girls, not all of us were raised from birth knowing that we would step into those positions. So there is an untapped ability to assume power, and when you are thrown into that position, you have to discover it.
Apr. 27, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
- TV
- Awards
The 45th Daytime Emmy Awards will bestow lifetime achievement honors on two pairs of entertainment mainstays in "Days of Our Lives" actors Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, and children's television producers Sid and Marty Krofft.
The Krofft brothers will be celebrated at the 45th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which takes place on Friday, April 27th, while the Hayes will be celebrated on Sunday at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards. Both presentations will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes, who play Doug Williams and Julie Olson Williams on "Days of Our Lives," have been married in real life since 1974. Susan originated her character in 1968, while Bill came aboard in 1970. They were an early entertainment power couple, appearing together on the Jan. 12, 1976 cover of Time magazine — the only time daytime actors have appeared on the cover.
Apr. 27, 2018, 4:19 p.m.
- Celebrity
Pictures are worth a thousand words. And sometimes a thousand laughs.
Celebrities dug into their archives to jump on the #oldheadshotday trend starting Thursday, sharing fun throwback photos from early in their careers.
On Instagram, Reese Witherspoon shared a snapshot of herself frozen in time as a 12-year-old with a top ponytail, cut-off jean overalls and parasol.
Apr. 27, 2018, 1:01 p.m.
- TV
“The Simpsons” has reached another milestone.
Sunday’s episode of Fox’s long-running animated series will be the 636th since the show’s 1989 debut. With it — titled “Forgive and Regret” — “The Simpsons” will surpass the record for the highest number of scripted episodes for any prime-time TV series, currently held by “Gunsmoke.”
To celebrate the occasion, the show has created a special sequence where Maggie takes down Dodge City’s marshal, Matt Dillon, who is trying to defend the Western drama’s record. Fans of the cartoon know that the youngest Simpson can be pretty dangerous with a firearm and has experience shooting older men.