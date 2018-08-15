Get ready for more adventures at the Creek. Cartoon Network announced on Wednesday that it has renewed “Craig of the Creek” for a second season.
The animated series follows the titular Craig and his best friends Kelsey and J.P., who spend their after-school hours playing at the neighborhood creek. The patch of woodsy wilderness within the suburbs is the local hangout for kids to explore, play games and trade for snacks.
Co-created by “Steven Universe” alums Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, “Craig of the Creek” highlights the magic of backyard adventures, the power of imagination and the various interests that can bind a group of friends.
Magician Penn Jillette believes “The Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett has tapes of Donald Trump saying damaging things during the president’s time judging the NBC reality competition.
And Jillette knows this because, as an alum of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” he “was in the room” when they were said, he told Vulture in an interview published on Tuesday.
However, Jillette, a libertarian, said he wouldn’t try to say verbatim what he had heard during his time on the show and declined to detail specifics. But he went ahead and shared the gist anyway.
Los Angeles Comic Con is joining forces with Women of Wrestling owner Jeanie Buss and founder David McLane to present back-to-back nights of female wrestling in downtown Los Angeles this fall.
“Everything pop-culture has a home at L.A. Comic Con,” the organization’s chief executive, Chris DeMoulin, said in a news release Wednesday, “and we’re co-sponsoring this event because we know our fans will love to see the real-life WOW Superheroes heroines and villains in action live.”
The events are scheduled for Oct. 10-11 at the Belasco Theater, with AXS TV filming the matches for broadcast on its network in 2019.
To make a film is easy, to make a good film is war. To make a very good film is a miracle.
Sza, Kids See Ghosts, ASAP Rocky, Post Malone and Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the rapper announced Tuesday morning.
Set for Nov. 11-12, the seventh installment of the festival — produced by Tyler, the Creator and Goldenvoice — will see it relocated to the Dodger Stadium grounds from Exposition Park, where it had been held since 2013.
Raphael Saadiq, Pusha T, Flatbush Zombies, Majid Jordan, Little Dragon, Jaden Smith, Earl Sweatshirt, the Internet, Brockhampton, Rex Orange County, Tierra Whack, Jorja Smith, Playboy Carti and Kali Uchis round out the lineup.
Lindsey Buckingham has gone solo before and he’s doing it again, hitting the road this fall with his own U.S. tour and a career-spanning compilation.
The Fleetwood Mac alum will roll into Los Angeles for an Oct. 12 date at the Orpheum Theatre and then play a show the next night in San Diego. The expansive tour launches Oct. 7 in Portland, Ore., and continues through early December, ending in Pennsylvania.
The tour is in support of the forthcoming “Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham,” which Pitchfork reported includes new songs “Hunger” and “Ride This Road.”
Vogue magazine has released a behind-the-scenes video of Beyoncé’s recent cover shoot, and it’s so candid and dreamy that you could mistake it for a home movie.
Queen Bey tends to keep her private life exactly that, but the video pulls back the curtain on poignant moments. We see her getting her hair braided. We watch her nurturing Rumi and Sir Carter, her twins with Jay-Z, while her eldest, Blue Ivy, works as a mini director of photography. “I’m gonna zoom in for you guys, OK?” she says, gripping a video camera.
Directed by Tyler Mitchell, who also shot the Vogue cover (making him the first African American photographer to achieve that milestone) — the video captures the pop superstar empowered and elegant while Curtis Mayfield’s “The Makings of You” plays in the background.
Robin Wright and Clément Giraudet, a Saint Laurent fashion exec, got married over the weekend at a small gathering in southeast France, marking the third time the “House of Cards” star has exchanged vows.
The news came first via Vogue Paris, which called the 52-year-old actress’ dress a “bohemian dream” that was “perfect for dancing the night away.”
That was good news, because a “Weddin vibes” video clip posted Sunday on Instagram by Wright’s daughter, Dylan Penn, showed guests doing just that in the small town of La Roche-sur-le-Buis.
As celebrity support streams in from all corners of the globe, new reports say that Aretha Franklin is under hospice care.
“Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is in hospice care at her home tonight,” CNN’s Don Lemon reported on Monday night, citing a source close to the 76-year-old singer.
Monday’s news that Franklin is near death sparked an outpouring of support worthy of rock ’n’ roll royalty.
Everyone’s a Romanoff — or thinks they are — in the new trailer for Matthew Weiner’s highly anticipated Amazon anthology series, “The Romanoffs.”
The first official look at the star-studded series about people who believe they’re descendants of the Russian royal family debuted on Tuesday, teasing the contemporary drama with a dash of mystery, plenty of pre-Revolution costumes and some expertly timed self-referential humor.
“You know that Romanoff book that our friend Daniel wrote? The one Eric consulted on?” Amanda Peet’s character says into a phone. “We’re making it into a miniseries.”