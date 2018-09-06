The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that it will present its annual honorary Governors Awards to actress Cicely Tyson, composer Lalo Schifrin and publicist Marvin Levy, while producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

The Governors Awards are given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” The Thalberg Award is presented to creative producers “whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production.” Once a part of the Oscar telecast, the honorary awards are now handed out in a separate ceremony.

Beginning her career as a model and an actress on the stage, Tyson, 93, came to prominence when she received an Academy Award nomination for her leading performance in the 1972 film “Sounder.” Since then, she has appeared in such films as “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “The Help” and “Last Flag Flying.” Tyson has won three Emmy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Tony Award and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. She is also nominated for an Emmy this year for her guest role in “How to Get Away With Murder.”