Since Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” first started generating buzz on the film festival circuit, audiences have known the film was in black-and-white and beautifully shot.

Released Tuesday, a new official trailer for the film delivers an extended look at the Mexican filmmaker’s masterfully shot, tender autobiographical drama.

Set in the early 1970s, “Roma” follows a year in the life of a middle-class family of four children and its nanny, Cleo. The film was inspired by Cuarón’s memories growing up in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City and features a cast of professional actors as well as non-actors.