Today in Entertainment: Ava DuVernay and Will.i.am think Kanye West went too far with slavery comments
Dallas Cowboys' Jason Witten reportedly joining ESPN's 'Monday Night Football'

Jason Witten is reportedly heading to "Monday Night Football."
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will likely replace his star-emblazoned helmet with a microphone and headset.

After a 15-season tenure with the Cowboys, the NFL star will reportedly join ESPN for a tony gig as an analyst for “Monday Night Football,” according to a Thursday report from the cable sports network and multiple media outlets. 

No official announcement has been made, but No. 82 is said to have informed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett of his decision, the Associated Press and NFL.com reported. Witten is expected to replace Jon Gruden, who’s departing to coach the Raiders.

Christina Aguilera dropa a new music video, 'Accelerate'

Warning: Video contains graphic language.

Christina Aguilera has a new song out featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, dropping ahead of the release of “Liberation,” her first album in six years. 

“Accelerate” is one of the 11 tracks on the record, due June 15, which skews more toward hip-hop and R&B than her previous albums have, according to a profile published Thursday in Billboard

Michael Avenatti reveals new evidence in Stormy Daniels case

If you’re going to attempt to sue the most powerful, media-obsessed, reality TV star in the world, you might as well get a lawyer who’s willing to fight fire with fire. 

That’s the takeaway in the ongoing litigation surrounding Stormy Daniels, whose lawyer Michael Avenatti appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Wednesday night to reveal a new piece of evidence.

“Lawyers don’t usually do talk shows,” Colbert pointed out.

A Star Is Born: Bobby Cannavale turns 48 today

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

All I ever wanted to do was be an actor. I’ll never figure it out … but I always want to get deeper and deeper. Just keep going with it.

Bobby Cannavale, 2011

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bobby Cannavale, an actor bloodied but unbowed

'Swamp Thing' series headed for DC streaming service

(DC Entertainment)

A live-action “Swamp Thing” series is in the works for DC Universe. The one-hour drama has landed a script-to-series order from the newly named DC-branded streaming service. 

Based on the DC comics characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the upcoming show will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher Abby Arcane, who returns to her childhood hometown to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus. Once in Houma, La., she becomes close to fellow scientist Alec Holland before tragedy strikes. 

Abby soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical secrets which have attracted powerful outside forces hoping to tap into their mysterious properties. She also learns that Alec, the potential love of her life, may not be dead after all.  

Surprise! Dave Chappelle is performing in a 500-capacity club in L.A. — tonight

Dave Chappelle is performing tonight at the Lodge Room in Highland Park, the venue announced Wednesday morning.
Dave Chappelle is still full of surprises.

How else to explain a new show announced Wednesday morning, hours before the legendary comedian will take the stage at the Lodge Room, a relatively small club in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood?

That’s right: Tonight.

Did Kanye West go too far with his slavery comments? Ava DuVernay and Will.i.am think so

Kanye West has sparked a backlash for his recent remarks on slavery.
Oh, Kanye West, you just had to go there. 

“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he said Tuesday on TMZ Live, where he had gone to discuss some of the ideas he’s been throwing around on Twitter in recent days. “Like, you was there for 400 years, and it's all of y'all?”

And that’s how he crossed the line with Will.i.am, John Legend, Ava DuVernay and more — particularly TMZ producer Van Lathan, who challenged West immediately in the newsroom of the celeb-focused website

Yale is the latest university to rescind Bill Cosby's honorary degree

(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Yale University has joined a growing list of academic institutions that have rescinded honors previously bestowed on embattled comic Bill Cosby once he was found guilty of multiple charges of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, the New Haven, Conn., university’s board of trustees — for the first time in its more than 300-year history — voted to revoke the honorary degree given to the “The Cosby Show” veteran in 2003.

“The decision is based on a court record providing clear and convincing evidence of conduct that violates fundamental standards of decency shared by all members of the Yale community, conduct that was unknown to the board at the time the degree was awarded,” the university said in a statement to The Times.

Ariana Grande beats Jimmy Fallon at his own game on 'Musical Genre Challenge'

What was the best thing you were expecting to see today? Whatever it was, it probably didn’t involve Ariana Grande channeling Evanescence to sing Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” 

Or maybe it was. I don’t know your life. 

Regardless, the “Musical Genre Challenge” segment from Tuesday night’s “The Tonight Show” must be seen to be believed. 

Paley Center announces expansive exhibit exploring Netflix's 'The Crown'

An upcoming Paley Center for Media exhibit will go behind the scenes of Netflix's "The Crown."
Fans of Netflix’s “The Crown” will have an opportunity to discover a world fit for a queen later this month, courtesy of the Paley Center for Media.

The organization is hosting “The Crown: Imagining a Royal World,” an exploration behind the scenes of Netflix’s hit series.

Opening May 12 at the Paley Center’s Beverly Hills location, the exhibit will feature costumes from the second season of the series, as well as photography, art pieces and more. 