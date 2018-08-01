Alan Alda is 3½ years into a battle with Parkinson’s disease, he shared Tuesday morning, and to hear him talk it hasn’t been a big deal at all.

The actor, 81, shared a litany of his recent activities — boxing lessons, singles tennis, giving talks at Stony Brook University — on “CBS This Morning” as he spoke publicly about his diagnosis for the first time.

“I've been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new [‘Clear and Vivid’] podcast, and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots,” he said, explaining why he chose to come forward now.