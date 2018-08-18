One more “DuckTales” mystery has been resolved: Della Duck is voiced by actress Paget Brewster.
Brewster made her debut as the voice of Della on the “DuckTales” season finale Saturday. She is the first person to voice the character, the long-lost mother of triplets Huey, Dewey and Louie.
Since moving into McDuck Manor at the start of the Disney Channel series, the brothers — especially Dewey — have been trying to track down any information about their missing mother. They have since discovered that Della, along with her twin brother, Donald, used to adventure alongside their Uncle Scrooge McDuck.
It’s official: Damon Lindelof's “Watchmen” series is headed to HBO.
On Friday, the premium cable network announced it has put in a full series order for “Watchmen,” based on the landmark DC Comics series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. According to the show’s logline, the adaptation will be “set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws.”
The series will attempt to “break new ground” while “embrac[ing] the nostalgia of the original … graphic novel.”
“Parts Unknown” will end with the season that starts this fall, but CNN has plans for more Anthony Bourdain: A big-screen documentary about his life and work is in the pipeline.
“Bourdain was a treasured friend, colleague and collaborator whose work profoundly affected people around the world,” a CNN communications spokesperson told The Times on Friday, confirming that a feature film is in production.
Envisioned as a “definitive” documentary of the world traveler’s life and work, the movie is a joint effort between CNN Films and Zero Point Zero, the production company behind all of the world traveler’s TV work, the spokesperson said.
Ariana Grande sang one of Aretha Franklin’s most iconic hits on “The Tonight Show” Thursday night to honor the Queen of Soul, who died earlier that day at age 76.
She did not disappoint.
“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” co-written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, became legendary after Franklin recorded it in 1967. Of course, matching the caliber of Franklin’s rendition is a tall order.
It’s a good day for Prince fans.
Sony’s Legacy Recordings and the late pop icon’s estate on Friday released more than 300 songs from 23 catalog titles on streaming services and digital service providers.
The launch includes rare and out-of-print recordings long sought after by fans and collectors. The music hails from the artist’s albums including “The Gold Experience,” “3121,” “Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic” and more.
Let the countdown begin: “Star Wars Resistance” has an official launch date.
Disney announced Friday that the new animated series will kick off on Oct. 7. The network also released a first-look trailer for the one-hour premiere titled “The Recruit.”
“Star Wars Resistance” follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Or, as described in the trailer, to “blend in [and] find out who’s loyal to the good guys and who isn’t.”
Fox News has released a statement apologizing for using an image of Patti LaBelle during its coverage of Aretha Franklin’s death.
Franklin, the iconic singer dubbed the Queen of Soul, died Thursday at age 76 of advanced pancreatic cancer.
Fox News ran a graphic that paired a close-up image of Franklin with one of a woman performing in the background. Unfortunately, the secondary image was of LaBelle singing, and many across social media called out the network on its apparent mix-up.
One of Aretha Franklin’s signature anthems was 1967’s “Respect,” but despite the song’s ubiquity, there was disagreement about some of the lyrics for decades.
In 1998 Times staff writer Roy Rivenburg decided to solve the mystery once and for all.
Initially Rivenburg had believed the lyrics in question were:
Who was the first musical headliner to play the Forum in Inglewood? That would be the late, great Aretha Franklin, who kicked off the venue’s musical legacy on Jan. 22, 1968.
“Premier musical concert in the fabulous new Forum,” read the original Los Angeles Times ad, which the Forum posted a few years ago. “In Person! Aretha Franklin with full orchestra and strings.”
Tickets started at $3.50, maxed out at $6.50 and StubHub was nowhere to be found.