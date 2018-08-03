Demi Lovato’s next step after a life-endangering overdose that put her in the hospital last month appears to be a return trip to rehab.
“She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab,” a source told E! News on Friday. “She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died.”
Though Lovato previously got treatment in Illinois, it’s unclear where she’ll be treated this time around.
For future reference, if you want a music video featuring a flock of A-list celebrities, just call Drake.
On Thursday night, the rapper dropped an 8-minute music video for “In My Feelings,” a highlight from his new album, “Scorpion.” But if you’re thinking, “that’s too long to sit through!” the star-studded ending makes it worthwhile.
(You can watch the slightly NSFW video here.)
Scott Baio says multiple lie-detector tests prove he is telling the truth about not assaulting Nicole Eggert, his costar on the 1980s sitcom “Charles in Charge.”
“I have taken five separate polygraph tests given by two highly renowned examiners” regarding Eggert's specific claims of sexual misconduct, he said Thursday at a news conference in Woodland Hills, which was also broadcast on Facebook Live.
The same questions were asked in each of the tests, he said.
Sure, owning Han Solo’s iconic jacket from “The Empire Strikes Back” would be cool. But you know what would be even cooler?
Owning Luke Skywalker’s capri pants.
At least that’s the line Mark Hamill used on Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
I think once you open the door to a woman being strong, it just opens up more dimensions so that you can see more aspects of her character.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A talk with Evangeline Lilly, the most competent character in 'Ant-Man'
I am consciously uncoupling from Jennifer Aniston’s womb. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time.
The former “Friends” star is back in the spotlight this week courtesy of a new InStyle profile in which the actress got frank about all the tabloid speculation about her life. Yes, again.
“The misconceptions are, ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career,’” Aniston told interviewer Molly McNearney, who’s also a friend and co-head writer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Actress-singer Jill Scott and comedian Michelle Buteau will star in Paramount Network’s 2019 comedy “The First Wives Club.”
Scott and Buteau publicized the announcement on Twitter on Thursday by sharing photos of their respective scripts, with writer and executive producer Tracy Oliver declaring that it’s “dream casting.”
The studio announced in April that it was taking the first wives for another spin by adapting its 1996 revenge comedy with “Girls Trip” co-writer Oliver.
Charlie Sheen says he can’t afford his child-support payments, and he’s asking a judge to cut him some slack.
The reason? Hollywood and the IRS are jerks, with one allegedly blacklisting him and the other sending him a very large bill.
It seems Sheen — who infamously got himself dramatically fired from No. 1 sitcom “Two and a Half Men” a while back and then lasted only two seasons with follow-up gig “Anger Management” — is in “dire financial circumstances” with less than $10 million in the bank, according to a recent court filing obtained by the Blast.
Director-screenwriter Barry Jenkins honored James Baldwin on the late author’s birthday Thursday morning by releasing a teaser trailer for his upcoming film, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which is based on Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name.
“For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter. “So... a teaser of what's to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy.”
Produced by Annapurna Pictures, the film follows a young woman (Kiki Layne) living in Harlem who desperately tries to prove her fiancé (Stephan James) is innocent of a crime while discovering she’s about to become a mother.
Bless Kate McKinnon.
In a late-night television landscape full of nothing but political content, she brings out the big guns: Hungarian rap.
The “Saturday Night Live” star was on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, promoting her upcoming film, “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” and showing off what she learned while shooting overseas.