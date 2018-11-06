View this post on Instagram

HOUSTON, MIAMI, ATLANTA, DALLAS: “Locations were chosen in states to support specific candidates: Stacey Abrams in Georgia, who if elected would be America’s first black female governor, Andrew Gillum in Florida, who would become the states’ first black governor and Beto O’Rourke who would be the first democratic senator in Texas in 24 years.” pic via u/Alittlestitious #frankocean