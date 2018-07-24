Pop singer Demi Lovato was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday for an apparent heroin overdose, according to TMZ.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told The Times that officers responded to a call in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, but declined further comment.
TMZ reported that an unnamed law-enforcement source confirmed to the outlet that Lovato was the victim in question and appeared to be suffering from a heroin overdose.
Model Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have announced their engagement.
The happy couple shared the news on social media Tuesday, an unusal move given that the two have kept relatively quiet about their six-year relationship.
“I love you more than I have words to express,” the Kode With Klossy entrepreneur (and member of Taylor Swift’s fabled girl squad) wrote on Twitter. “Josh, you’re my best friend and soulmate. … Yes a million times over.”
“Dirty John” is taking his deception internationally — that is, if he hadn’t already.
Last fall’s breakout Los Angeles Times podcast-turned-scripted anthology series for Bravo will be carried to international markets through Netflix, the streaming giant announced on Tuesday.
The television series is being adapted from reporter Christopher Goffard’s six-part investigation of the handsome but manipulative grifter John Meehan and his romancing of Orange County interior designer Debra Newell.
The Paley Center for Media announced on Tuesday the lineup for the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, featuring both new series and returning favorites for the 12th installment of the annual festival.
“Every September television fans know PaleyFest Fall TV Previews is the place to be for a first look at the most buzz-worthy new shows of the fall TV season, and engaging conversation and insight from the cast and creative teams behind them,” Paley Center President and Chief Executive Maureen J. Reidy said in a statement Tuesday.
Held at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills starting Sept. 6, the 10-day event begins with Netflix’s “Atypical” and “BoJack Horseman,” featuring screenings and conversations with the casts of each series.
Dan Harmon, the co-creator of “Rick and Morty” and creator of “Community,” deleted his Twitter account Monday after a disturbing 2009 video resurfaced online.
The video broke out toward the end of the weekend while Harmon was at San Diego Comic-Con partaking in a drunken, fake radio show-style panel discussion with fellow “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland and voice actress Cassie Steele.
Harmon deleted his social media account soon after.
Comedians Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson are returning to HBO for another dose of “2 Dope Queens.”
HBO has ordered four new hourlong specials from the duo that will premiere next year, the premium cable network said in a statement Monday.
The critically acclaimed specials debuted in February to much fanfare as Williams and Robinson hosted Jon Stewart, Uzo Aduba, Tituss Burgess and Sarah Jessica Parker. Comedian Tig Notaro directed the specials, which were produced by A24.
An introspective Dennis Quaid touched on faith, music, family and his upcoming portrayal of President Reagan in a sprawling interview Monday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”
But it was the actor’s insight into his former drug use and his past relationship with actress Meg Ryan that were particularly interesting.
Quaid, 64, speaking to Kelly at the Reagan Ranch near Santa Barbara, touched on his 1980s cocaine addiction, sharing (again) that he was doing coke on a near-daily basis when he arrived in Hollywood. The drug, he said, was “even in some movie budgets.”
Beth Behrs of “2 Broke Girls” married Michael Gladis of “Mad Men” on Saturday, just over the hill from Jackson Hole, Wyo., at Moose Creek Ranch, Idaho.
Behrs, who played Caroline Channing on the CBS show and is back on the network this coming season in “The Neighborhood,” went to Instagram to announce the big life event.
“I do, we did. Best day of my life,” she said.
Embattled soul singer R. Kelly has released a new 19-minute song that addresses the news stories that have accused him of being a sexual predator. Most notably, Kelly sings about allegations that he has abused women. He also calls out journalist Jim DeRogatis, who has doggedly pursued the case against the singer.
“I Admit” is a rambling work that, as if he’s taking the stand in his own defense, poses questions that most artists never have to ask.
What's the definition of a cult?
Whats the definition of a sex slave?
Go to the dictionary, look it up
Let me know I'll be here waiting