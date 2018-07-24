"BoJack Horseman" is one of the many shows included in the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews. (Netflix)

The Paley Center for Media announced on Tuesday the lineup for the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, featuring both new series and returning favorites for the 12th installment of the annual festival.

“Every September television fans know PaleyFest Fall TV Previews is the place to be for a first look at the most buzz-worthy new shows of the fall TV season, and engaging conversation and insight from the cast and creative teams behind them,” Paley Center President and Chief Executive Maureen J. Reidy said in a statement Tuesday.

Held at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills starting Sept. 6, the 10-day event begins with Netflix’s “Atypical” and “BoJack Horseman,” featuring screenings and conversations with the casts of each series.