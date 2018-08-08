Cardi B and Morrissey will headline the second annual Tropicália Music & Taco Festival, scheduled for Nov. 3 and 4 at the Queen Mary Events Park in Long Beach.

For Cardi B, whose “I Like It” is one of the summer’s biggest hits, the announcement comes just weeks after the rapper pulled out of an opening slot on Bruno Mars’ upcoming tour because she said she needed more time to recover from giving birth in July.