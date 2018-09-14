Dolly Parton and Sia gave us a taste of “Dumplin’” on Thursday night by debuting their powerhouse duet of “Here I Am.”
The song, which the iconic country star originally wrote and recorded for her 1971 album, “Coat of Many Colors,” features the mighty vocalists on the first single from the film’s soundtrack, for which Parton and songwriter/producer Linda Perry contributed six new songs.
With cover art nodding to Parton’s emblematic hair, this version of “Here I Am” is a stripped-down take on the original, showcasing Sia’s signature howl and Parton’s stalwart vocals as they sing together: “Here I am, I’m reaching out / To give you love that you’re without.”
I love the conventions of genre cinema, and I also love to destroy those conventions, to create my own unique genres within the genres.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Snowpiercer' director Bong Joon Ho conducts the sci-fi train his way
In the wake of further sexual misconduct allegations against Les Moonves that culminated with the network head’s resignation from CBS on Monday, spouse Julie Chen has primarily been silent since taking to Twitter in July to express her unwavering support.
This week, Chen has also taken leave from her role on the daytime chat show “The Talk” since the reports about Moonves from a New Yorker piece by Ronan Farrow were followed in a second story last weekend that outlined additional allegations.
In a statement this week announcing her break from the show, Chen said, “I am taking a few days off from ‘The Talk’ to be with my family. I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on ‘Big Brother.’”
Olivia Munn has been outspoken about director Shane Black’s decision to cast a friend and registered sex offender in “The Predator,” but today someone else’s voice has left her without words.
“I’m just blown away, honestly,” Munn told the co-hosts of “The Talk” during her Thursday appearance on the CBS show.
The actress was talking about Paige Carnes’ statement printed by the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. Carnes was a teen when she was victimized by Steven Wilder Striegel, the sex offender who was cast in “The Predator.”
He mastered “Jesus Christ Superstar,” but is John Legend ready to tackle “John Legend ‘Voice’ Coach?”
That’s the question as NBC announced Wednesday that Legend, a newly crowned EGOT winner, will be joining “The Voice” as a coach in spring 2019 for the show’s 16th season.
“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of ‘The Voice,’” Legend said in a statement the network released. “I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times, and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”
In an emotional moment at the red-carpet premiere of “The Predator,” director Shane Black took responsibility for casting a registered sex offender in a bit part in the film.
“I made an error in judgment that is irresponsible, you know?” he told the Associated Press. “I am not just a kid who can say, ‘Hey, we’re making movies in college, put your buddy in the movie.’ This is an adult decision with real responsibilities, and I didn’t vet somebody.”
First reported by the Los Angeles Times last week, 20th Century Fox was about to lock the final print of “The Predator” when studio officials were informed by actress Olivia Munn that Black had cast Steven Wilder Striegel, an old friend (and registered sex offender), in the film.
Norm Macdonald on Thursday issued his latest in a string of apologies for continuing to put his foot in his mouth.
The “Saturday Night Live” veteran, whose promotional appearances for his upcoming Netflix talk show have turned into an apology tour, expressed regret on “The View” on Thursday morning for the Down syndrome comment he made on “The Howard Stern Show” the day before.
That ill-timed comment, of course, came as Macdonald was elaborating on his earlier apology regarding statements he made about the #MeToo movement and victims of sexual misconduct.
As Ted Cruz remains locked in an ever-tightening Texas Senate race with Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the incumbent took extreme measures to counter his opponent’s scheduled interview on Stephen Colbert’s show Wednesday night.
Cruz bought ad time.
The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that the Cruz campaign had purchased ad time during Colbert’s show in several Texas markets, including El Paso, Amarillo, Waco and San Antonio, as part of a statewide ad campaign.
If you want a career that doesn't date badly, you have to find things that aren't too trendy. If you want to get hot, you do things that are trendy.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Following Trends Is Not Bisset's Style
The owners of the Ripped Bodice Bookstore said last year that they refused to see romance as a side show — and now they get to develop their own romance shows.
Sisters Leah Koch, 26, and Bea Koch, 28, have signed an overall first-look development deal with Culver City neighbor Sony Pictures Television, a spokeswoman for the studio said Wednesday.
The deal is based on their exclusive relationships with romance novel authors and writers as the only romance-only bookstore in the country.