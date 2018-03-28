Edward Norton's production company sued over fatal New York City fire

(Marc Giboux / Getty Images)

Veteran actress Olivia de Havilland and her legal team are preparing to take her “Feud” battle to a higher court, blasting the “pro-industry” decision to dismiss her false-portrayal lawsuit against FX Networks and Ryan Murphy.

The two-time Oscar winner’s case against FX and the creators of the 2017 docudrama “Feud: Bette and Joan” was thrown out by California’s 2nd district appellate court on Monday, which ruled that the case impinged on creative expression and 1st Amendment rights.

The 101-year-old actress’ legal counsel, Suzelle Smith of Howarth & Smith, blasted the three-judge panel’s 36-page opinion as “entirely in favor of FX and the industry.” She also singled out panel Judge Anne Egerton’s ties to the entertainment industry and former employment by Munger Tolles & Olson, the firm representing FX in the case, suggesting it was related to the “disappointing” decision.