Elizabeth Banks has found her angels. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska have been tapped to star in Sony’s upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot.
Banks, who is directing the movie, will also play Bosley, an associate of Charles Townsend’s who directly interacts with the Angels. Townsend, a.k.a. Charlie, is the unseen boss of the agency were the Angels work as private investigators.
“’Charlie’s Angels,’ for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s,” Banks said in a statement to Variety. “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”
It’s a baby girl for “It’s a Beautiful Day” singer Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato.
Lopilato announced the arrival of their third child on Twitter on Thursday, sharing a close-up photo of the little one’s tiny hand.
The pic was accompanied by a tweet in Spanish that read in part and roughly translates to: “Our hearts are exploding! I thank God for giving us this gift of life. We love you till the end of time. You gave us light, hope and ultimately you are and will be the life of our soul.”
Actress Michelle Williams and singer-songwriter Phil Elverum have gotten married on the down low, a new Vanity Fair article revealed Thursday.
The two exchanged vows earlier this month in the Adirondacks in front of their two daughters and a few friends.
“I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’ ” Williams told the magazine, referring to her daughter with the late actor Heath Ledger.
Call it putting the horse before the cart, but reruns of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” are heading to Comedy Central.
The basic cable network announced its acquisition of the animated series Thursday, with “BoJack” scheduled to have its linear TV debut on Sept. 26 at 10:30 p.m. PDT, following the Season 22 premiere of “South Park.”
“Comedy Central has a long history of using potent satire to help make sense of trying times, so ‘BoJack Horseman’ is a perfect fit in our lineup,” Tanya Giles, general manager of Comedy Central, said in a statement on Thursday.
Omarosa Manigault Newman will be the next former insider to pull back the curtain on Donald Trump’s White House in what is sure to be a series of administration tell-alls.
The cutthroat “Apprentice” alum — who served as director of communications in the White House’s Office of Public Liaison before unceremoniously departing 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in December — will publish a memoir titled “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”
The tome will be released Aug. 14 and comes by way of the Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, which has published memoirs from actresses Tiffany Haddish and Amy Schumer.
There’s just not enough Amy Poehler on television these days.
Sure, Poehler is busy hosting a competitive crafts series with Nick Offerman and executive producing a whole raft of projects. But it’s just not the same as the halcyon days of 2008, when we had her on TV (at least) once a week courtesy of “Saturday Night Live.”
What a relief, then, to catch her guest appearance on Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Just when you thought “Hamilton” had run out of accolades to earn, here come the Kennedy Center Honors.
The organization announced its crop of 2018 honorees Wednesday, paying homage to actress-singer Cher, composer Philip Glass, country music star Reba McEntire and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter.
The co-creators of “Hamilton” — writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire — also will receive a special Kennedy Center award of distinction.
As Demi Lovato continues to recover from what sources said was a Tuesday overdose, the singer’s camp remained quiet in an attempt to protect her privacy. However, that wasn’t keeping outside sources from talking about what went down before and after the OD.
The L.A. hospital room housing Lovato is essentially “on lockdown,” a source told Us Weekly. There were two security guards outside Lovato’s door with strict instructions not to allow anyone inside who wasn’t approved by Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, the magazine reported.
“The entire floor is basically on lockdown with the rooms next to hers remaining vacant,” the source told the outlet.
Hip-hop stars Drake and Migos have made the “necessary decision” to postpone their joint summer tour, which was set to kick off on Thursday.
Instead of beginning in Salt Lake City, the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour will debut in Kansas City on Aug. 10, according to a statement from Drake’s spokesperson on Wednesday. The Salt Lake City show has now been moved to Oct. 10.
“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule,” said the statement, which concert promoter Live Nation also released.