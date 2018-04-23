Eminem commemorates 10 years of sobriety with social media post

Apr. 23, 2018, 10:11 a.m.
In the midst of a second weekend performing at Coachella, Marshall Mathers – best known as rapper Eminem – took a moment to celebrate.
The 45-year-old rapper shared a photo of himself on social media on Saturday, proudly brandishing a medallion commemorating 10 years of sobriety.
“Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” Mathers wrote as a caption.
Apr. 23, 2018, 8:44 a.m.
Man, Shania Twain feels like a dummy.
That was the takeaway from a string of tweets from the country superstar in the wake of backlash to her recent comments regarding President Trump.
“I would have voted for [Trump],” Twain said in an interview with the Guardian published Sunday, “because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite?”
Apr. 23, 2018, 8:40 a.m.
Musical trends, fashions and politicians may come and go, but the KROQ Weenie Roast persists, serving up Blink-182, Panic! at the Disco, Rise Against, Dirty Heads, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Cold War Kids and Awolnation in the lineup for the 26th iteration of the event come May 12.
This year’s Weenie Roast also features the War on Drugs, Bishop Briggs, Alice Merton, Manchester Orchestra, James Bay, Nothing But Thieves and Mt. Joy for the daylong festival to be held at the StubHub Center in Carson.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PDT Friday at AXS.com. Proceeds from the benefit will be donated to the Heal the Bay and the Surfrider Foundation.
Apr. 23, 2018, 7:35 a.m.
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband
Apr. 23, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
I don’t want to be a victim of the system — you know, an actor waiting for a phone call from his agent. I want to generate my own opportunities.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The key to Patel's success? The magnetic Dev factor
Apr. 22, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
I'm just looking always for characters that change, because I want to get better, as an actor and as a person.
Apr. 21, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
I think people were surprised that such an unusual character [Hedwig, of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch’] was someone they could relate to. Now that trans and queer issues are not so alien, I think she's even more relatable.
Apr. 20, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Now, psychologically, instead of trying to act in films that reflect my interests, I was acting in films to make money to continue putting into my own films. That made much more sense than what I had been doing.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Unusual suspect
Apr. 20, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
Almost a year after the deadly bombing at the U.K’s Manchester Arena, where she had just finished a concert, Ariana Grande has released a new song, “No Tears Left to Cry,” her first since the attack.
“Ain't got no tears in my body / I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it,” she sings in the hypnotic accompanying video, which came out overnight.
“[T]hank you from the bottom of my heart,” Grande said Friday on Twitter. “i have no idea where to start or what to say. i’m so unimaginably grateful for your love, warmth and kindness. i hope this song brings you light and comfort but also makes you wanna dance and live ya best life! i am so excited for this new chapter with you all. thank you for this beautiful start.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 10:58 a.m.
Well, hello Bette!
Bette Midler will reprise her Tony-winning role as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the current Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” starting in July and keep the role through the end of the show’s run.
Broadway veteran Bernadette Peters, who has been playing the titular role since Jan. 20, will take her final bow July 15.