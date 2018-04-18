Erykah Badu, Miguel, Jhené Aiko to headline inaugral Smokin Grooves Festival

Apr. 18, 2018, 2:58 p.m.
- Music
Erykah Badu, Miguel, Jhené Aiko will headline the inaugural Smokin Grooves Festival.
Set for June 16 on the waterfront of the Queen Mary in Long Beach, the daylong blowout will also feature NxWorries (Anderson Paak + Knxwledge), the Roots with Busta Rhymes, H.E.R., Majid Jordan, DVSN, Alina Baraz and Thundercat.
Goldenvoice unveiled festival details on Wednesday. The lineup is heavily stacked with alternative-R&B and hip-hop artists across a wide range of interests.
Also tapped for Smokin Grooves is Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), Soulection, Smino, Ravyn Lenae, Masego, Madlib, Sinead Harnett, Les Nubians, Omarion, Jordan Rakei, THEY., Sa-Ra, Xavier Omar, Bruno Major, Snoh Aalegra, Lion Babe, Childish Major, Phony Ppl, 143 Soundsystem, Ari Lennox, Brasstracks, Tiara Thomas, Quin, Nonchalant Savant and Spencer.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday with passes starting at $99.
Kanye West doesn’t need to publish a book on his philosophy — he’s got Twitter for that.
The Grammy-winning “Famous” rapper let loose a series of fortune cookie-like tweets on Wednesday that he says are a “book.”
“This is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive,” he wrote after publishing more than a dozen broad tweets. Another dozen or so came after that.
You know what’s scary?
Not dinosaurs. Not even a world full of dinosaurs.
What’s scary is a genetically modified dinosaur in your bedroom, menacing — for some reason — children.
Daniel Fellman has been named to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors following the departure of producer Bill Mechanic, who blasted academy leadership with an incendiary resignation letter.
Mechanic, a former 20th Century Fox executive, derided academy leaders for making “reactive rather than considered” decisions about diversity within the organization and its stance on sexual misconduct within the industry. He said the organization’s “fractured environment” hasn’t allowed for “a unified, strategically sound, vision.”
“I haven’t had any real impact, so now it’s time to leave,” Mechanic wrote in the private letter dated April 12 and published Tuesday by the Hollywood Reporter and Variety. “I feel I have failed the organization. I feel we have failed the organization.”
The queen’s corgis are no more.
According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II’s last corgi was put to sleep on Sunday at Windsor Castle. Willow was nearly 15 when she died and was suffering from a cancer-related illness.
Willow’s death marks the end of an era for the queen, who has lived with corgi companions for most of her life.
The Tony Awards announced Wednesday that two musicians who made their Broadway debuts last year would be hosting this year’s ceremony. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will take over from last year’s host, a now disgraced Kevin Spacey.
Both music mainstays hit the Great White Way last year, with Bareilles starring in the musical “Waitress,” for which she wrote the music and lyrics, and Groban in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”
“The Theater has completely transformed my life in every way possible. I have never felt more embraced and encouraged by a professional community, and I am so grateful for that,” Bareilles said in a statement released Wednesday.
Actress Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their second child.
The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning “Homeland” star divulged the news during a Wednesday appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” telling the shock jock that she’s “seriously preggo.”
“I’m deep into my second trimester,” the “My So-Called Life” alum said while discussing shooting a “mortifying,” spy-sex scene for her Showtime espionage drama, which airs its Season 7 finale later this month.
Grammy-winning pop singer Pink is the 2018 cover star of People magazine’s Beautiful Issue.
Pink, real name Alecia Moore, landed the annual cover with her husband, Carey Hart and two children — daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, 15 months, whom she speaks about at length in her feature interview.
“I feel more beautiful, and I’ve decided that for the whole week the magazine is out, no one is allowed to look me directly in my eyes,” the singer joked when host Ellen DeGeneres broke the news on her show (airing Wednesday).
Come for the Comey, stay for the cookie.
That was the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” philosophy on Tuesday night with a special bit to open the show featuring a Wu-Tang Clan showdown with Jeff Sessions over the fate of the group’s album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.”
The sketch was predicated on the fact that with “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli imprisoned, his rights to the one copy of “Once Upon” in the world were forfeited to the Department of Justice and, ultimately, Atty. Gen. Sessions.
