New mom Eva Longoria advocated to keep families together on Thursday as she introduced fans to her newborn boy, Santiago.
“Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón,” the “Desperate Housewives” alum wrote, sharing a hospital image of herself and her child with husband José Bastón.
The producer-director initially shared the image with Hola! magazine on Tuesday, and on Thursday, she announced their boy’s name on Instagram.
You can’t listen to what somebody tells you: ‘You’re not all this, and you’re not all that.’ I love it when somebody tells me that. I just sit there thinking, ‘You know what, darling? Watch me soar. Then sit back and eat my dust.’ And maybe, just maybe, they’ll say, ‘Hey, I was wrong about that dame.’”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Cyndi Lauper struts onto Broadway with 'Kinky Boots'
Demi Lovato is back with new music, but her surprise single has left some fans concerned.
On Thursday morning, the pop star shared “Sober” on her social media accounts with the accompanying message “My Truth.”
The lyric video for the haunting ballad begins with imagery of a morning-after hangover and a montage of video and photos from Lovato’s past before giving away to the meat of the song.
Someone will have to break the news to “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds that his wife, Blake Lively, might run off with her “A Simple Favor” costar Anna Kendrick.
Lively posted on Instagram on Wednesday that Kendrick “is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband… so, would it reaaally count as cheating?”
“So glad we’re finally taking this public,” Kendrick replied. “I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this.”
Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.
Pete Davidson is the king of the world and other men are taking notice.
The comedian stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, ostensibly to promote his new Netflix film, “Set It Up,” but really, to gush about his whirlwind romance with pop princess Ariana Grande.
“You know, you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” host Jimmy Fallon assured Davidson.
“Sad is happy to me. I love it. When I write something bittersweet, I smile.”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lana Del Rey talks about her ‘Big Eyes’ title track
Peter Fonda is apologizing for an overnight tweet that suggested people “rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.”
The “Easy Rider” actor — who has a movie coming out Friday — has taken down the all-caps post, which he sent to his roughly 50,000 followers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” Fonda, 78, said Wednesday via his rep. “Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far.”
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday that Jennifer Todd has won a runoff election for a seat on the group’s 54-member board of governors representing the producers branch.
Todd, whose credits include the “Austin Powers” movies and “Alice in Wonderland,” has co-produced the last two Oscars telecasts. She had tied in the first round of voting with producer Jason Blum, whose Blumhouse Productions is a major player in the horror genre (and produced last year’s best picture nominee “Get Out”).
With Todd’s win, the current board of governors includes 22 women — among them, Laura Dern, Annette Bening and Whoopi Goldberg.
“People like me live in the past.” These words from Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa set the mood in the first trailer for “Creed II,” which reveals that Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Johnson will have to confront a figure from his father’s past in the sequel.
Set to Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA,” the footage released Wednesday confirms that this eighth installment of the “Rocky” franchise draws on events from “Rocky IV” for the next chapter of Adonis’ journey. In “Creed II” he will face off against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the boxer who killed his father.
The trailer shows that both Rocky and Adonis’ stepmother (Phylicia Rashad) want to avoid any possibility of history repeating itself, but for Adonis, “this is more than just a fight.”