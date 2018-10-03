In the world of “Big Hero 6,” nothing’s impossible. At least according to Tadashi Hamada, who seems to be back and checking up on his younger brother Hiro in the show’s special Halloween episode.
“It’s been really, really satisfying and incredible voicing Tadashi again,” said Daniel Henney in an exclusive new featurette that The Times is debuting. The actor notes that Hiro’s bond with his older brother was so strong that even after Tadashi’s death, his presence has still been felt throughout the series.
“It’s so much fun to play him,” Henney added. “He’s an amazing character.”
“The Conners” will be trudging along without matriarch and star Roseanne Barr.
The remaining cast members of the “Roseanne” spinoff have been leaning on one another in the wake of ABC’s firing of Barr in May after she made a racist remark on Twitter.
Nary a whiff of Barr or her titular character, who will likely be killed off the show when it premieres later this month, was seen in the first promo for “The Conners” on Tuesday. The promo instead shows the blue-collar Conner family moving on in her absence — much like the rest of the ensemble.
To say that Christian Bale devoured the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice” would be understating it.
The usually svelte British actor, who reportedly ate “a lot of pies” to transform into the political figure, is unrecognizable as former President George W. Bush’s veep in the first trailer for “Vice,” which dropped Wednesday.
“I’m a CEO of a large company. And I have been secretary of Defense and I have been White House chief of staff,” Bale as Cheney says to Sam Rockwell’s Bush in the trailer.
CBS Television Studios has fired veteran producer Brad Kern.
The studio confirmed that it terminated its relationship with the “NCIS: New Orleans” showrunner on Tuesday, which came after a series of allegations of misconduct in recent years.
“We have ended Brad Kern’s role as consulting producer on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and his overall deal with the Studio,” a spokesperson for CBS Television Studios said in a statement.
“Tina,” the musical based on Tina Turner’s tumultuous life story, is crossing the pond and moving to Broadway.
The show, which debuted on London’s West End in April, will hit the Great White Way in New York in the fall of 2019, the iconic singer announced Wednesday.
“Bringing the musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me. And now, I’m happy to share that we will next come to Broadway in Fall 2019,” the rock legend tweeted.
Director Brett Ratner has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Melanie Kohler, the woman who last year posted on her Facebook account that he had raped her.
“This is a win for women everywhere. We are proud of our client, who stood by her statement and stood up for herself in court, and appreciate Mr. Ratner dismissing this case,” Kohler’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in an updated statement on Tuesday evening.
Early reports of the news from Deadline included a statement from Ratner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, saying the resolution had come as a result of Kohler’s memories being “cloudy and unclear about alleged events from more than a decade ago.” Within hours, however, Singer’s original statement had been removed from the Deadline story, replaced with one from Ratner in which the filmmaker said he was “pleased that this matter is resolved.”
Ratner also gave the same statement to The Times on Tuesday evening.
After being pulled into the scrum surrounding Brett Kavanaugh, Ali Campbell of reggae band UB40 has distanced himself from the Supreme Court nominee.
Campbell was dragged into the ongoing saga surrounding Kavanaugh’s confirmation this week. One of the judge’s former Yale classmates shared his account of a 1985 altercation between a young Kavanaugh and a man Kavanaugh thought might be Campbell, then the lead singer of UB40 before leaving the group in 2008.
It was then that a fellow patron at the bar accused Kavanaugh of throwing ice at him.
LeBron James’ docuseries “Shut Up and Dribble” has set its premiere date, and on Tuesday, Showtime offered up a preview of the politically charged sports project.
The first of three installments of the series, executive produced by the NBA superstar alongside Maverick Carter and director Gotham Chopra, will premiere on Nov. 3, the premium cable provider announced Tuesday.
The remaining two episodes will air over the following two weeks, on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.
A year after the music world was knocked back on its heels by the sudden death of Tom Petty, a few bands have released cover songs to commemorate Tuesday’s anniversary.
The Lumineers (of “Hey Ho” fame) released their cover of Petty’s “Walls,” with all proceeds from the song donated to MusiCares, a charity of the Recording Academy.
"Tom Petty is a musical hero of mine, and 'Walls' is such an incredible song," Lumineers guitarist and lead vocalist Wesley Schultz said in a statement Tuesday. "When I got married, my wife walked down the aisle to the song.”