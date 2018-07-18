Netflix’s slow burn of “The Crown” Season 3 teases continued Wednesday as the streaming giant released glimpses of Helena Bonham Carter and Ben Daniels in their posh new roles in the royal family saga.
As with its tweet of Olivia Colman as a maturing Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, likewise, the captions accompanying Bonham Carter’s and Daniels’ photos on Wednesday remained terse and cryptic, offering up potential themes for the third season of Peter Morgan’s Emmy-winning period drama.
OK, so here’s a thing: A streaming TV service in the U.K. has erected a rather massive statue of a shirtless Jeff Goldblum in a London park to mark 25 years since the movie “Jurassic Park” was released.
Of course, it’s a promotion, and the source seems quite proud of itself.
“[Twenty-five] years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born,” Now TV proclaimed Wednesday on Twitter. “A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff.”
The Trump administration continues to produce comedy fodder for late shows, and the late shows, in turn, continue to make the most of it, even going so far as to recruit beloved children’s characters to do so.
Jimmy Kimmel had his dander up Tuesday night after the president clarified his Helsinki statements with an excuse that served to escalate the madness.
“We thought yesterday was the craziest day of this ridiculous presidency,” Kimmel said. “It turned out that today made yesterday feel like a visit to historic Gettysburg.”
I don’t like [when people say], ‘It’s a great time for women of color.’ No, I’m just a woman. Black, brown, white, yellow — why are we always talking about colors? I’m a girl. I believe in a global community.
Lionsgate released the trailer for its upcoming film “Robin Hood” on Tuesday, featuring Taron Egerton asking one key question: “When do I actually get to, you know, steal?”
The trailer shows Egerton, who plays a war crusader, training to overthrow the corrupt English king with the help of his teacher Little John (Jamie Foxx).
Though many versions of Robin Hood have been adapted for the screen, including a Mel Brooks parody, this particular “Robin Hood,” directed by “Black Mirror’s” Otto Bathurst, has a darker tone that includes strategic fight choreography and explosive action sequences.
A new official trailer for “Boy Erased” was released Tuesday, revealing what happens when two religious parents have a hard time dealing with their son coming out as gay.
The trailer opens with a worried mother (Nicole Kidman) and a Baptist preacher (Russell Crowe) telling their son, Jared (Lucas Hedges), that they love him but can’t have him living in their house if he identifies as something that goes against their religion.
Based on Garrard Conley’s 2016 memoir, “Boy Erased” is the latest film to address gay-conversion therapy; a trailer for “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz, came out earlier this month.
Cher has a new record on the way — or should we say an oldies record? — inspired by her experience in the “Mamma Mia!” sequel that comes out Friday.
“After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the movie], I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did,” she said Tuesday on the “Today” show.
“It's not what you'd think of when you think of ABBA,” she said, “ ’cause I did it in a different way.”
Monday night’s late-show hosts went long when it came to discussing President Trump’s recent trip to Europe that boasted one political gaffe after another, with some even bandying about the dreaded “T word.”
No, not Trump. Treason.
On “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert was so flummoxed by the president’s behavior when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he offered up a “double-stuffed” monologue, committing more than 13 minutes to the meeting of the minds.
Batwoman could leap onto the CW in a larger capacity than originally expected.
The comic-book character, who’s set to appear in the network’s annual Arrowverse crossover, could be getting her own show on the network’s hero-heavy roster, The Times has confirmed.
A “Batwoman” series featuring Gotham City vigilante Kate Kane, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter “with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind,” is in early development at the younger-skewing network, according to a CW spokesperson.
“Mr. Robot” star Rami Malek channels his inner rock star for the upcoming Queen biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and the resemblance to late frontman Freddie Mercury is uncanny.
After teasing the film with preview clips and firing original director Bryan Singer, 20th Century Fox released an official trailer on Tuesday, well ahead of the movie’s scheduled release on Nov. 2.
“Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day,” 20th Century Fox said in a press release.