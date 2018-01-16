Former 'Today' star Ann Curry to appear on 'CBS This Morning,' where she'll be asked about Matt Lauer and #MeToo

For those early risers who missed Ann Curry’s face on morning television, Wednesday can’t get here soon enough.

The former “Today” show co-anchor will make an appearance on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday where she’s expected to address her departure from NBC, the firing of her former colleague Matt Lauer, the #MeToo movement and her new PBS series, “We’ll Meet Again.”

Curry will be giving her first television interview since her early exit from the peacock network. The journalist finally left NBC in 2015 after being abruptly ousted from the “Today” show in 2012 and relegated to less airtime on the network.

Her “Today” show ouster was believed to be caused by her lack of on-air chemistry with Lauer, who was fired in November amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations. (“CBS This Morning” also did away with its embattled co-anchor Charlie Rose in November over sexual harassment allegations.)

Curry was replaced by Savannah Guthrie, and “Today” eventually fell to ABC’s “Good Morning America” in the long-running ratings battle. But the former anchor has remained relatively mum on her departure and the latest Lauer scandal, so it’s not surprising that CBS is touting her appearance on its morning show as the forum to address them.